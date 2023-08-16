Highlights Newcastle United are looking at various new left-backs but could forget Lewis Hall by signing another top Premier League talent.

He's been valued as high as £35m this summer but the Toon could sign him on a loan deal.

The player could be a better option than Dan Burn for a variety of reasons.

Newcastle United are interested in signing a defender this month as Eddie Howe looks to complete his transfer activity after securing Champions League qualification with a fourth-placed Premier League finish last year.

The 45-year-old manager and club technical director Dan Ashworth have done some stellar work this summer, with the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento enriching a squad already brimming with confidence and swagger.

The recent market murmurings suggest that should the Magpies make one final swoop this summer, they will bolster the backline, with several names supposedly on the shortlist...

Who could Newcastle sign this summer?

According to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Newcastle are eyeing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, with both aces targetted on loan with the Toon working on complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Read the latest Newcastle transfer news HERE...

Signing a left-back definitely looks like the most prudent move for the Tyneside club to make; Jamal Lewis has completed a move to Watford, and Dan Burn will need cover.

How good is Kieran Tierney?

The Scottish defender, who has been touted at as high as £35m this summer, has lost his place at the Emirates Stadium and started only six times in the Premier League last term, but is unquestionably a talented and dynamic option.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 38-cap international ranks among the top 22% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 18% for progressive passes and the top 21% for progressive carries per 90, highlighting the added dimension that would be injected into the Toon fold.

Burn, naturally a central defender, has been immense in the left-back role over the past year, described as an "absolute brick wall" by journalist Aaron Stokes and ranking among the top 5% of full-backs for clearances and the top 2% for aerial wins per 90.

Newcastle need this divergence in style down the left flank to continue to stifle opposition and maintain their multi-faceted approach, and while recent news has also linked Chelsea starlet Lewis Hall with a loan move to St. James' Park, Tierney is the man for the job.

Hall, aged just 18, enjoyed an impressive breakout season with the struggling Blues last year, racking up nine Premier League appearances and earning praise for his "quality" by former manager Frank Lampard.

To his credit, Hall ranks among the top 5% of full-backs for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for successful take-ons, the top 5% for tackles and the top 10% for interceptions per 90, clearly highlighting his differing skill set to Burn, but if signing Tierney on loan and paying his £110k-per-week wages - or at least a portion of it - keeps Newcastle on the right side of the FFP line, he is the signature to procure.

Tierney, described as a "warrior" by left-back legend Ashley Cole, also boasts far more experience in the Premier League, is a seasoned international and has won titles with Scottish giants Celtic, and for this reason, he would be the perfect fit to strengthen the ambitious and quickly-rising Magpies as they re-enter European competition and now look to close in on silverware.