Newcastle United dazzled last weekend when dismantling a woeful Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane 8-0, but it was the stoical showing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup that will have really set the fans alight as they dream of new levels of success this season.

Having fallen to Manchester United at the final stage of the competition last term, Eddie Howe's side have a chance for redemption as they await a trip to Old Trafford in the fourth round of this edition, having just defeated Manchester City with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

It has extended a run of matches without conceding a goal - now four games strong across all competitions - that includes successive Premier League wins and an away draw at the San Siro against AC Milan, where the Magpies have started their return to Champions League football after two decades away.

Despite decimating Aston Villa 5-1 in August, on the opening weekend of the league season, with an incisive and unforgiving showing of attacking intent, Newcastle failed to overcome the daunting subsequent run of Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, losing all three, thrown into the depths of the division and leaving rivals jesting at their expense.

But now, despite a bit of tardiness in clicking into gear, Newcastle look to have done so and done so with aplomb; cohesive and confident, sights are set on achieving success across all four fronts this season, and there is a high chance of doing so.

While £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali continues to flatter to deceive after joining from AC Milan, with the Daily Mail's Craig Hope stating that the Italy international was "wasteful on the ball" against Pep Guardiola's side, Newcastle are growing as a team, and fans must remember to urge caution.

Anthony Gordon certainly didn't impress over the latter phase of the 2022/23 season after joining from Everton for £45m in January, but now, he's an integral member of this thriving Tyneside outfit and an "outstanding" star this term, as was said by Jamie Carragher last week.

Against City, the 22-year-old was once again at the centre of the success after coming on at half time.

How did Anthony Gordon perform vs Manchester City?

Gordon endured a testing start to his Toon career as he scored just once - on the final game of the season, against Chelsea - before the summer, not quite making the resounding introduction to life at St. James' Park as he would have hoped after such a lofty fee.

After a starring pre-season that included winning Player of the Tournament with England U21s as he won the European Championship, the one-time Preston North End loanee is now making the increments to his game as he cements a regular starting berth on Newcastle's wing.

This season, Gordon has already scored two goals and supplied two assists from five starting appearances in the Premier League, and as the Magpies struggled against City's suffocating style on Wednesday night, his introduction at the break indeed paid dividends.

Hailed for his "untouchable" presence by one analytical writer, Gordon entered the fold and played a key role in turning the tide, making two tackles, one clearance, taking a shot on target and winning two duels, as per Sofascore.

It's also worth noting that the £60k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles per 90, as per FBref, illustrating the energy and application that prompted Howe to forge ahead with a bid in the first place.

Lauded for injecting 'pace and intensity immediately after coming on' by Newcastle World's Jordan Cronin, Gordon is proving to be an invaluable member of this Magpies team, and while he faded after being shifted centrally in the latter phase of the contest, he has shaken off the criticism of his past substandard showings.

While Gordon's performance was good, and a reflection of the role he has played this season, it was Tino Livramento who truly shone on the night, with the former Southampton and Chelsea full-back proving his worth and then some with a stunning display.

How good is Tino Livramento?

Signing from Southampton for an initial £32m in the summer, having spent the lion's share of last season out injured as the Saints suffered relegation from the Premier League, Livramento was handed his first start against the Sky Blues.

Waxing over Livramento's performance, The Times' Henry Winter said this: "Tino Livramento man of the match imo. Superb in subduing Jack Grealish. Calm, concentrated, mobile, fearless."

The winner of Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season in 2021, Livramento grasped his first start with both hands, shining down the right flank in a display that will be most pleasing to the Newcastle hierarchy, who have found a worthy successor to Kieran Trippier's position.

As per Sofascore, the 20-year-old recorded an impressive match score of 7.5, incredibly making eight tackles (including one last man tackle), winning 11 of 18 contested duels, completing 93% of his passes, succeeding with a dribble and losing possession only eight times.

It was truly an incredible performance, with the star rightfully bestowed the Player of the Match award after such an influential showing, and with Newcastle indeed still competing in every competition, his presence will surely be instrumental over the coming months.

Heralded for his "outstanding" performance and "match-winning" tackle to deny Nunes in the dying embers by Hope, Livramento's early performance certainly bodes well for his future success on Tyneside, and while he is young and inexperienced, Howe has clearly landed a prodigious talent capable of making the right-back role his own and then some over the coming years. Until then, however, perhaps a role on the left could be forged, proving a more attacking outlet than Dan Burn.

He has played on the left-hand side just once in his career, although boasts a goal and an assist. Promising signs indeed.

This level of depth is certainly a testament to the burgeoning of Newcastle's squad over the past few years, not only talented but suffused with players worthy of the badge.