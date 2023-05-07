Newcastle United could reinforce their third-place position in the Premier League with a victory over title-chasing Arsenal this afternoon, with a number of clubs snapping at their heels for a Champions League place.

Continuing the form of last season's emphatic turnaround has left the Toon transcending hopes and expectations, with a Carabao Cup final complementing their likely return to the top table of European football after a 20-year absence.

The Magpies boast 65 points from 33 matches and have opened up a gulf of three points to Jurgen Klopp's Reds in fifth despite having played two fixtures fewer.

But the test against Arsenal could evoke further optimism from the club's closest challengers if it does end in defeat, and Magpies manager Eddie Howe must look to unleash vibrant forward Miguel Almiron rather than the lacklustre Anthony Gordon.

Should Almiron start for Newcastle vs Arsenal?

While turning the 13-point gap to the second-placed Gunners might be too tall an order at this late stage, even if victory is clinched against Mikel Arteta's side later today, it would reaffirm the north-east outfit's revitalised stature as one of England's elite.

Triumph over the Gunners would also leave the St James' Park side requiring only four points from a possible 12 in the final run-in to all but seal their place in the top four.

With Arsenal looking to reclaim their table-topping spot from the imperious Manchester City, however, Newcastle must have their wits about them if they are to overcome the fluid north London giants, and would only find their chances enhanced with Almiron in the starting fold ahead of Gordon, who has flattered to deceive since his £45m January transfer from Everton.

Having failed to surpass the four-goal mark in any of his first three Premier League seasons for the Toon, Almiron has eclipsed his former feats with an 11-goal haul from 25 divisional starts this term.

As per FBref, the £42k-per-week gem ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past 365 days for rate of goals per 90 and the top 10% for pass completion, with his slick assurance on the ball sure to come in handy against the Gunners, with only Liverpool and City completing more passes than them in the league this season.

Gordon, in retrospect, ranks among the top 21% of positional peers for rate of goals per 90 and the bottom 36% for pass completion, and it's clear to see who the more "electric" option would be in such a pivotal fixture.

To compound Gordon's woes, his past five matches have failed to yield a match rating higher than a lowly 6.5 - as per Sofascore - with three goals and zero assists from 27 league matches for Newcastle and the Toffees this term all he can muster.

Therefore, there may be a temptation to get the exciting prospect's Toon career off the ground, but with so much at stake, Almiron is surely the option Howe must select this weekend.

With Arsenal also lacking cohesion and consistency at the moment with just one win in five league matches and no clean sheet in seven, Almiron's cutting edge could exacerbate their issues and send the St James' Park faithful into raptures.

Newcastle are at a crucial stage in their season and must look to strengthen their foothold on third place with a resounding victory over Arsenal, and with Almiron on the pitch, this might just be achieved.