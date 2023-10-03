Few would argue that Eddie Howe's tenure at Newcastle United has been anything other than an unmitigated success thus far, with the English manager's appointment resulting in an utter transformation at St. James' Park, with the prestigious Premier League outfit having spent so long mired in mediocrity.

Indeed, almost two years ago, the Magpies were in a perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League - and when Steve Bruce was sacked on the 20th of October 2021, leaving the side winless with just three draws and no victories, 19th in the league standings.

Howe arrived and swiftly instilled optimism and confidence, providing a clear-cut game plan and stamping his authority on a squad with players good enough to avoid the scrap they were embroiled in.

The moves made on the transfer front have been emphatic and have established the framework for sustained success under the affluent new ownership, but perhaps what has been most impressive is the resurgence of several previously struggling first-teamers.

Indeed, Joelinton is reborn, while Fabian Schar has finally channelled the full scale of his defensive acumen, but it is actually Sean Longstaff whose rise to prominence has been the most pleasing for Newcastle, with the 25-year-old's qualities tailor-made for Howe's system and the prosperity of his teammates.

How much was Sean Longstaff previously worth?

Only last year in August, the lifetime Magpie was worth just £5m, according to Football Transfers, which illustrates just how swiftly he has risen to the fore under Howe's management, now comfortably placed within the Newcastle midfield.

Before the one-time Bournemouth boss' appointment, it's fair to say Longstaff was not considered the cream of the crop on Tyneside, having failed to cement a regular role and being touted with a move away, with the Daily Mail reporting that the midfielder was attracting interest from Premier League rivals Everton and that Newcastle were willing to do business if their £10m valuation was met.

After Howe's appointment and the mouth-watering financial injection, many would have expected Longstaff to be among the first to be ousted in the place of shinier kit, but such was not to be the case and he has staked his claim for a lasting spot in this ambitious club's squad.

How much is Sean Longstaff worth now?

Football Transfers' valuation model further illustrates that, at present, Longstaff is valued at £18m, which represents a 260% increase in market value in little over one year.

For a player who graduated from the academy and was initially considered expendable by even many of the club's fanbase, Longstaff has revelled in quite the rise and provides energy and intensity in the middle.

Last season, he was hailed as his outfit's "unsung hero" by pundit Paul Merson, while his rise also left Sky Sports' Keith Downie waxing lyrical over his performances under Howe's wing, even remarking that his rise might've now provided Newcastle with leverage to demand quite the lofty fee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think they were talking about Longstaff going to Everton last year as a makeweight for Lucas Digne last year for £1m.

"You look at Longstaff now, if Scott McTominay is getting rated at £40m, £50m, then Longstaff should be up there at that value as well. He's just as good if not a better player than what McTominay is at this moment in time."

Perhaps a fee of £50m might be somewhat exorbitant, but there is no disputing the importance he has on this Newcastle team, evidenced by the club's displays so far this season.

Why is Sean Longstaff worth that much?

Having been utilised sporadically across the lion's share of his early days in black and white, Longstaff would play with regularity last season, making 41 appearances and starting 28 times in the Premier League as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish.

In the Premier League this year, Longstaff has started the past three matches after sitting on the bench for the opening phase of the campaign on the bench - unsurprisingly, Newcastle have now constructed a three-match winning streak, and an emphatic one at that.

Following a battling 1-0 win over Brentford on home turf, United dispatched Sheffield United in a scintillating display of offensive superiority, putting eight past the hapless Bramall Lane side - the midfield ace was among the goals.

Another win and another clean sheet was the order of the day when Burnley were beaten at the weekend, and once again, Longstaff excelled with his diligent, unseen involvement.

As per FBref, the midfielder ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking box and the top 14% for progressive passes received per 90, underscoring his relentless workrate and ability to cover large stretches of the pitch in short time.

The £50k-per-week gem works as an apt counterweight to Bruno Guimaraes in the centre of the park, with the Brazilian "orchestrator" - as he has been dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - proficient with his passing and incisive with his intelligence, very much the fulcrum of the squad's offensive flow.

And of course, the confluence in style with Guimaraes is profound, with the 26-year-old ranking among the top 15% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive passes and the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90.

In August 2021, former Aston Villa striker Kevin Phillips urged Newcastle to cash in on Longstaff for a small sum, saying, “It’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t played an awful lot of games. £10million for Steve Bruce to strengthen another position in the squad – you’d get that deal done.

"If you’re Newcastle – why not let the kid go?"

Why indeed? Well, Longstaff is now an integral member of one of the most exciting projects in European football and has been the veritable engine to keep the midfield churning under Howe's stewardship.

And given that figures as high as £50m are now being thrown around when assessing his market value and indeed the worth he holds within the Magpies' squad, it's clear to see that this assiduous ace is one of the biggest success stories of Newcastle's sensational rise so far.