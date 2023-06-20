Newcastle United have already moved to put an offer in to free agent Adrien Rabiot, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, as the Toon look to bring the France star to the Premier League.

Are Newcastle signing Adrien Rabiot?

The midfielder currently plays for Juventus in Italy and has once more been a regular for the club in the 2022/23 season. Whilst the Turin side have struggled in Serie A and finished only seventh in the standings due to points deductions, Rabiot had the best campaign of his career for the club.

He bagged a total of eight goals and four assists in 32 games for the side. Despite playing a similar amount of matches for Juve over the last four seasons, he has never produced as many goal contributions for them in the league - he never hit double digits during his time in France with PSG either.

His non-penalty goal rate of 0.25 per 90 minutes placed him within the top 4% of midfielders across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe in that stat. It means that Rabiot has been one of the most clinical options in his position over the last year and showcases his ability to get forward into advanced positions and find the back of the net for his team from the centre of the field.

However, he could be available on a free deal this summer, with Juventus yet to agree fresh terms with the Frenchman and his contract expiring now that the season has come to a close.

And according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Toon have already tabled an offer to try and bring the player to England. That deal is believed to be worth around 5 million Euros per season (or £4.2m per season). It is perhaps just a tester offer though, as It's less than what he is currently earning in Italy (that figure is around £5.9m).

How much is Rabiot worth?

With the player available on a free transfer Newcastle could be getting a real bargain with Rabiot. CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value is currently around 50 million Euros (or £42.6m). To sign a player who could potentially be worth that amount for nothing, it would be a real coup for the Toon.

When you consider some of the praise he has received too, it makes the proposition of a potential transfer to Newcastle even more exciting for the club's fans. Former player Rio Ferdinand for example stated that the midfielder is "seriously talented" and is "brilliant at carrying the ball". Not only that but Rabiot also has Champions League experience from his days with both PSG and Juventus - and that could be invaluable for Newcastle heading into the next season.