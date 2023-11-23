Newcastle United are bracing themselves for a January spending spree as a result of their current injury crisis.

The Magpies currently have 14 first-team players who are either suspended or on the recovery table, including first-team stars Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

Whilst a spate of injuries has hampered their progression in the Premier League and Champions League, Eddie Howe needs to plug multiple areas of his squad, and the winter window provides him ample opportunity to do so.

With this in mind, here's what a predicted XI could look like at Newcastle come the end of the January transfer window, should some key additions be made.

1 GK - Nick Pope

One of the first names on the team sheet, Nick Pope is the main reason why Howe's defence is one of the meanest in the league, with the Englishman keeping five clean sheets in 12 appearances and only conceding 13 goals, which is fourth best record in the Premier League.

2 RB - Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier serves up better quality from his wand of a right foot than any five-star restaurant. With six assists in the top flight this term - the most of any defender in the division - the 33-year-old could find a needle in a haystack with his wicked deliveries into the box.

3 CB - Radu Dragusin

A position usually occupied by the towering presence of 31-year-old Fabian Schar, Howe could look to the future by capturing 21-year-old Radu Dragusin.

The Genoa centre-back has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, and for good reason. He's won 68% of his total duels in the Serie A this term, as per Sofascore, and made 5.2 clearances - the second most of any player in the division.

4 CB - Sven Botman

Sven Botman has played a crucial part in solidifying Newcastle's defensive unit since joining the club in 2022, utilising his strength, power and ball-playing capabilities to command Howe's backline at the age of just 23.

Although he's currently sidelined till mid-December, the Dutch destroyer's place in the side is guaranteed once he returns - having even been tipped to be among the Premier League's all-time top centre-backs by Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

With Dan Burn out injured till sometime in February 2024, Lewis Hall could make the left-back spot his own and showcase why his transfer from Chelsea is set to become a permanent one for £35m next summer.

The 19-year-old ranks in the top 1% against his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for tackles in the past year and the top 5% for touches in the attacking box, so he's clearly adept at attacking and defending.

6 CM - Teun Koopmeiners

According to TEAMtalk's Dean Jones, Newcastle are keen on finalising a move for Atlanta's Dutch Dynamo, Teun Koopmeiners, who is reportedly valued at £55m.

An incredibly intelligent and athletic midfielder, the 25-year-old could operate in a deep-lying playmaker role for the Magpies and allow Bruno Guimaraes to push further forward, while also plugging the gap left behind by Tonali, who is currently serving a ten-month suspension.

Having averaged a whopping 6.28 progressive passes and 4.56 shot-creating actions in the Serie A this season, Koopmeiners certainly possesses the creativity to release the likes of Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon.

7 CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Described by his fellow Brazil teammate, Casemiro, as "exceptional" since arriving in the North East, Guimaraes is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League, ranking in the top 8% for successful take-ons and top 18% for progressive passes per 90. Essentially the glue that holds the midfield together, the 26-year-old has made himself undroppable.

8 CM - Joelinton

From a struggling striker to an all-action midfielder, Joelinton has blossomed into an incredible player since Howe took charge, predominantly operating on the left wing or as a lateral central midfielder.

Dubbed "special" by Jamie Carragher, the Brazilian ranks in the top 7% for successful take-ons against his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues and the top 12% for interceptions per 90, which underscores his importance to the side from a defensive and attacking point of view.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

A fleet-footed right winger, who troubles the opposition with his precise ball control and pace, Almiron has been an ever-present for Newcastle during their incredible rise and has featured in every single match this term. A huge fan favourite at St James Park, the Paraguayan will only be ousted from the team if the Magpies invest in a new right winger in January.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has come of age in a Newcastle shirt this term and has terrorised defences in behind with his electrifying pace and effortless strides.

The Englishman has scored four goals in all competitions, including the winner against Arsenal, and has proven he can hurt any team on the counter-attack.

11 ST - Serhou Guirassy

Whilst Wilson and Isak have scored 14 goals between them this term, Serhou Guirassy has single-handedly outscored that total for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old has plundered an eye-watering 15 goals in nine matches and according to Football Insider, Newcastle could attempt to trigger his £15m release clause in January.

Indeed, the Guinea star, who has been enjoying an "outrageous hot streak" - according to The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor - could oust both Wilson and Isak from the team if the Magpies are able to strike a deal with the German side.