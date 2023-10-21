Newcastle United supporters will be delighted that the international break has come to a close, with Eddie Howe and co now preparing to welcome Crystal Palace to St. James' Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

However, the club does have to contend with the revelations surrounding Sandro Tonali, who is at the epicentre of a betting scandal that threatens a lengthy suspension, having signed for the Magpies from AC Milan in a £55m transfer only this summer.

Will Sandro Tonali be able to play for Newcastle?

According to Sky Sports, Tonali is facing an extensive ban from football after admitting to betting breaches while playing for AC Milan,

He was withdrawn from international duty with Italy last week and will be eligible for selection until a verdict is reached, which could still be many weeks away.

Howe has confirmed, however, that the 23-year-old is available for consideration ahead of the Eagles' visit, stressing that while the maestro is conflicted, he has performed well in training and could feature.

Tonali scored on his debut for the Toon in a 5-1 thumping of Aston Villa in the Premier League in August, but has not quite maintained his level of performance since, with the Daily Mail's Craig Hope noting that he has been "struggling to impact" games.

He ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists per 90, as per FBref, and he offers energy and dynamism in the centre of the park.

The £120k-per-week star might be available, but given that Joelinton is expected to be fit again after injury, Howe might be inclined to drop Tonali and unleash his Brazilian powerhouse against Roy Hodgson's men.

How good is Joelinton?

Joelinton was signed from Hoffenheim in a club-record £40m transfer in 2019 as a forward, but after years bogged in the mire, he is now thriving in a reshaped midfield role.

Having been hailed as an "animal” during his time in Germany by Julian Nagelsmann, Joelinton was integral to Newcastle's exploits last season as they soared to a top four finish, starting 30 times in the Premier League, but has not started any of the Tyneside club's last four league matches this season due to a hamstring problem.

Howe has said that he is "confident" of the 27-year-old's availability against Crystal Palace, who could be hampered by a brutish figure such as Joelinton against them in the middle.

While somewhat goal-shy, the Eagles are disciplined and organised and will look to implement their social nature against a raucous St. James' Park, and Joelinton could pay dividends by turbo-charging the home side.

As per FBref, the £85k-per-week machine ranks in the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 19% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 12% for interceptions, the top 13% for blocks and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90.

Clearly, while Tonali might've struggled to impact matches since arriving at the club, Joelinton's tenacity and barrelling presence is integral to the dynamism of Howe's side, boasting forward-surging prowess but also an active defensive member.

While the news surrounding Tonali's likely suspension is a concern for an outfit clicking into gear, Howe will be emboldened by Joelinton's imminent return from the medical room.

Effectively, should the worst happen, Howe will be forced to utilise the same midfield that achieved such exceptional success last year.

And with Joelinton among the most robust and powerful midfielders in the business, he must now be unleashed against Palace to reclaim his starting berth and improve the team's chances of victory.