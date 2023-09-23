Newcastle United have started slow in the Premier League this season but have the opportunity on Sunday to make it successive victories, travelling to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

Earlier this week, Eddie Howe's side drew 0-0 against European giants AC Milan in the Champions League, having returned to the pre-eminent domestic competition after two decades away this year.

That's because a remarkable upswing in performance and results since Howe's appointment and the PIF takeover in 2021 has wiped away the obscurity that the club was engulfed in not too long ago, having finished fourth in the English top-flight last term and doing so at the expense of top divisional outfits such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sure, Newcastle are now one of the most opulent clubs in world football, and will be able to utilise their wealth on the transfer market to sustain a spot at the forefront of domestic football, challenging for a European spot each year, but they have plied their trade with great diligence and deserve all the plaudits for how this newfound position has been erected.

Newcastle summer signing 23/24 Price (via Sky Sports) Sandro Tonali £55m Harvey Barnes £39m Lewis Hall Loan (£35m obligation to buy) Tino Livramento £32m Yankuba Minteh Undisclosed

The acquisitions made this summer have enhanced a cohesive crop of players, but thus far, the Tyneside club haven't quite clicked into the same, slick gear that reaped so much success last season.

Why did Newcastle sign Sandro Tonali this summer?

One of the pillars of last term's feats was the robust and reliable midfield trio, with Bruno Guimaraes the "orchestrator" - as he has been dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - in the middle, and energetic peers Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock all competing for the pivot spots astride the Brazilian's deep-lying position.

Sandro Tonali was purchased from AC Milan in a £55m transfer in July to enrich the ranks with a fresh dimension, a newfound layer of playmaking prowess and creativity to unlock the next level of this side's performance.

Efficient with both feet, intelligent, and clean in his ball retention and passing ability, the 23-year-old's arrival captured the excitement of a devout fanbase, who welcomed a player of immense quality to consolidate the new position of power.

Magpies winger Anthony Gordon lauded the Italy international as "one of the best midfielders in the world", and his addition signalled a possible shift in dynamics in the centre, with Howe open to Guimaraes shifting further upfield.

Tonali is not a traditional No. 6 though, but was utilised in that position by Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli last term, who recognised the success to be found in his ball-playing skills served from the very centre.

Ranking among the top 12% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists per 90, as per FBref, the £120k-per-week ace is undeniably of first-class quality, but has not found his feet on English soil yet.

Indeed, Tonali has been praised as "incredibly gifted" by former Italy boss Roberto Mancini and already boasts a Serie A title to his name, but has found it tough adapting to life in England thus far, admitting himself that he has struggled with the move somewhat.

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor issued harsh rebuke for the Newcastle players after losing three of the opening four matches of the Premier League campaign, claiming that they needed to "wake up", while the Daily Mail's Craig Hope noted that he is "struggling to impact" proceedings, after the player indeed failed to impress against his former club on Tuesday night, taking just 20 touches and completing only seven of ten passes across his 72 minutes of action.

There are concerns that the axis of Tonali and Guimaraes is not working, but after such little time to gel together and a very tricky start to the season, playing some of the division's best, it is premature to suggest that it's not going to work.

Regardless, following the stuttering start, perhaps it might have been worthwhile for the Toon to have followed up their interest in OGC Nice centre-midfielder Khephren Thuram, who arguably boasts a more dynamic skill set.

Were Newcastle interested in Khephren Thuram?

Liverpool were known to be tracking Thuram for much of the summer, though Newcastle had also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman, whose French side were rumoured to be willing to discuss terms if their €60m (£52m) asking price was met.

The “midfield star” - as he has been dubbed by 90min's Graeme Bailey - ultimately remained with Nice, though Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be tracking him ahead of a possible move in 2024.

A powerful and multi-functional midfielder, Thuram is neither the natural holding midfielder that some believe Newcastle should have targetted, but he is unequivocally a talented midfielder who would have made a marked improvement on the St. James Park engine.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

Described as an "elite ball carrier" by journalist Zach Lowy, Thuram is typically found across the scope of the midfield, and has impressed for Les Aiglons over the past few years, making 143 appearances, scoring eight goals and supplying 11 assists.

This season, he has started off in Ligue 1 in impressive form, earning an eye-catching average Sofascore rating of 7.26 across his five displays, completing 88% of his passes, making two key passes per game, and averaging 2.2 tackles and five ball recoveries per outing.

Tonali, comparatively, has recorded an average match score of 6.88, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa during a 5-1 rout but since not really excelling, completing 84% of his passes, making one key pass, one tackle and three ball recoveries per game.

Thuram would have provided the energy and exuberance needed, having been called a "monster" by writer Sam McGuire and boasting a far more rounded arsenal to Tonali.

Indeed, the £14k-per-week Frenchman ranks among the top 13% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for progressive carries, the top 5% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for interceptions per 90.

In all likelihood, Tonali will come good and prosper at the highest level, but considering Thuram's expansive skills, it's perhaps a shame that he was not signed to bolster the midfield.