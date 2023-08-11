Newcastle United will have to acquiesce Crystal Palace's demands if manager Eddie Howe wants to complete the signing of centre-back Joachim Andersen, according to one reporter.

What's the latest on Joachim Andersen to Newcastle?

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old all summer and a deal could now happen following Howe's recent declaration that he wishes to make one more signing.

According to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - the Denmark international would be a fantastic addition to the St. James' Park side, though there are concerns over the Eagles' valuation.

Taylor said: “I think that is where they should be looking. That kind of gem that’s not going to be signed by the top six clubs, but someone who could come in, and everyone would say, 'I don’t know why others didn’t go in for him'. Newcastle have done that a few times, like with Bruno Guimaraes.

“But I don’t see Crystal Palace selling unless they receive about £50m.”

How good is Joachim Andersen?

Howe currently wields a central defensive partnership of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar - part of a backline that conceded just 33 Premier League goals last season, a joint-best record alongside champions Manchester City.

However with Champions League football returning to Tyneside after two decades and the Toon looking to compete across four competitions this year, signing a new force to complement the backline could be the difference-maker in emulating last season's feats.

Andersen would certainly bring an impressive set of skills to the club, having forged 72 displays since signing for £15m from Lyon in 2021 and been hailed as "sensational" for his commanding performances by journalist Mark Wyatt.

The £80k-per-week ace ranks among the top 2% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for clearances, the top 17% for aerials won and the top 16% for touches in the attacking area per 90, as per FBref, which highlights his prowess aerially, sweeping away danger and proving to be a menace in offensive situations.

In a somewhat obscure partnership, he could bring the best out of Sean Longstaff, with the Magpies midfielder hailed as his side's "unsung hero" by pundit Paul Merson last season for his resurgent role in Newcastle's team, starting 28 Premier League matches.

The £50k-per-week ace ranks among the top 9% of midfielders for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 16% for progressive passes received per 90, confirming his tendency to drift into offensive areas to effectively contribute to the attacking advances.

But how would Andersen's arrival benefit him? Well, not only would such a tenacious "leader" - as he was described by his former coach Svend Graversen - enhance the already rock-solid stability to the backline and increase the cohesion and organisation, but his ability to latch onto openings at the other end of the pitch would offer a new dimension from which Longstaff can thrive.

It would be a continuation of the progress made under Howe's stewardship and just another example of the growth of this Newcastle team, opening the door to yet another string to their bow.