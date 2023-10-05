Miguel Almiron's incisive finish was enough to capitalise on some stinking Paris Saint-Germain defending, but few foresaw the imminent torrent of attacking pedigree that Newcastle United were to unleash on one of Europe's most talented squads.

It's not that Newcastle aren't good; of course they are. Eddie Howe's side blitzed into a top-four spot last season with a perpetuated march through the Premier League campaign, blending defensive organisation with fluid offensive link-ups.

And having steadily constructed a squad of evenly spread quality, there is a reason why the cogs have combined to defeat Manchester City and the Parisien giants across the past eight days, with an assured league win over Burnley sandwiched in between.

In fact, the Magpies have soared into a rich vein of form over the past several weeks, winning five of the past six matches across all competitions since falling to a third successive Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The only blip during this run could hardly be considered as such at all, with the Champions League campaign starting off with a goalless draw against AC Milan at San Siro - while spending the majority of that one on the back foot, it was a grand display of the strength in adversity under Howe's management, and after sending PSG back home with their tails between their legs, United top the 'group of death' after a two-decade absence.

Indeed, after the early blemishes of a stuttering start to the season, Howe must be delighted by the manner of Newcastle's return to form, now not only poised to emulate last season's feats but with an eye on transcending anything that Tyneside faithful have seen in an age.

How did Sandro Tonali perform against PSG?

After ebbing and flowing from form over the opening phase of his career with Newcastle, Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali produced an impressive performance against a PSG midfield that never really got going, overpowered by the intensity and stilled by the slickness of the opposition's unity.

The Daily Mail's Craig Hope praised the midfield for "dominating" the stifled away side, and they proved that a star-studded squad can glitter all it wants under the lights but when met with a rock-solid foe it might just crack under the pressure.

Tonali, who was signed from Milan for £55m in July, has been criticised by Hope for "struggling to impact" games since his move, with concerns that he and Bruno Guimaraes are victims of polarising skill sets, but he came alive at St. James' Park against the French champions.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old was energetic and enthusiastic in his work as he sought to drive the ball forward and inflict damage on a lacklustre PSG team, taking 26 touches before being substituted after an hour and making one key pass and two interceptions.

The £120k-per-week ace only completed 58% of his passes on the night, but given the positivity in his play, this is excusable. It wasn't an individual display for the ages by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a step in the right direction and an illustration of the part he could play in this burgeoning Newcastle team over the coming years.

As Tonali continues to acclimatise to life and football outside his homeland, the Toon support will increasingly understand the calibre of midfielder they have at their disposal.

While his signature is one of great excitement at present, Tonali was certainly not the performer of the night, with one Magpie continuing to defy expectations and cement an unwavering position under Howe's wing.

How did Sean Longstaff perform against PSG?

Sean Longstaff. Not up to scratch. Not good enough. £10m transfer to Everton? Take it. Such were the past claims from those observing the Premier League player's progress over the past few years. Before Howe came in, you see. When Howe came in, everything changed.

The affluent PIF takeover was of course the genesis of optimism anew, but the appointment hit the mark like a quivering arrow fired home from an expert archer, and the work he has done in constructing a formidable crop of players is simply remarkable.

Longstaff is now an instrumental part of the project. Hailed by pundit Paul Merson as his team's "unsung hero" last season, the 25-year-old is now revelling in the cacophonous cheer of the masses, and he is undoubtedly integral in pumping intensity and innovation into the team.

He recorded a Sofascore match rating of 7.5 - the best of the midfield - and complimented his goal with 40 touches, an 86% pass completion rate, one key pass, success in four of seven contested duels and in his one attempted dribble, and two tackles and one clearance.

Longstaff's presence was felt by Luis Enrique's men, and if they didn't know the name before they certainly do now; the £50k-per-week phenom was simply too enterprising and combative for the Paris players to withstand.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 11 midfielder ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking box and the top 15% for progressive passes received per 90.

This highlights Longstaff's barrelling presence in the centre, crashing through the lines to wreak havoc on defenders - something that PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma knows only too well after last night's strike.

Heralded for his “magnificent” performance by Hope, this dynamic gem really has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, and he is now living the dream as Newcastle's coveted hometown hero.

There is a long road to traverse before Howe and co can revel in another successful season, with the early form a reminder that things can change in a coruscating flash, but with the togetherness instilled carefully and precisely, there's no reason for Newcastle not to surpass last year's exploits.

It's a big dream to think that Newcastle could challenge for the Champions League while concurrently competing on the domestic front, but why not?

St. James' Park was sent into rapture and Longstaff was at the heart of one of the club's finest European nights in history.

There's more to come.