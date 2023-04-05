Newcastle United have drawn up three potential situations ahead of the end of the season to lay out plans for their summer transfer budget.

Will Newcastle finish in the top four?

The Toon have made huge strides in the right direction this season under Eddie Howe who has the Magpies currently sat in third spot of the Premier League.

It is still incredibly tight at the top end of the table with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all sat on 50 points.

However, the north London side have shown their frailties over recent months and the club are seemingly in turmoil ahead of the remaining games of the campaign.

And on the back of their capitulation on Monday night, Newcastle hold two games in hand over the Londoners and remain above them in the table on goal difference.

Before the Toon welcome Spurs to the north east later in the month, they do have three games which will offer them an opportunity to open up the gap on their top-four rivals.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Craig Hope has claimed the Newcastle manager has opened up about the clubs plans for the summer:

(3:05) "Now what he did reveal - which I thought was very interesting - I think you guys will be keen to know is that they are currently working ahead of the summer to what is it three different budgets.

"A transfer budget that would allow for Champions League qualification which is obviously the premium package, you know, the economy package which is probably Europa League/Conference League qualification, and then the budget option which is missing out on Europe altogether.

"But yeah, it was just very telling that he said you know, those conversations are happening already."

How would Champions League benefit Newcastle's budget?

Bringing in Champions League football would obviously provide Newcastle with a financial boost through the revenue which the club would receive for featuring in the competition.

Not only will the club receive the competition money from UEFA, but it would also generate increased levels of revenue through matchday sales including on things such as merchandise, tickets and food and beverage.

All of this combined provides the club not only with more money to spend but more freedom to spend the money against the concerns of the FFP regulations.

Having said that, Newcastle would likely need an increased budget if they are to finish inside the top four with more games to be played which would hint towards needing a bigger squad.

Not only would Newcastle need more players but they would also require players of a higher standard than those currently making up the squad.

Tottenham are one of the side who have fallen victim to injuries this season and it is perhaps one of the reasons why the club are free falling in the race for the top four.

And this is something which Eddie Howe will surely want to cover over the summer if Newcastle are to secure European football of any standard.

Giving a European competition a real go will require squad rotation throughout the campaign and a drop in quality between the players available to rotate will not be what Howe will want.