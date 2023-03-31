Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe spent the international break scouting potential summer transfer targets for the Tyneside club.

What do Newcastle need in the summer?

Reports would suggest the Magpies will be entering the summer market with midfielders on their mind as the Toon reportedly aim to bring in two further recruits.

This comes on the back of the January transfer window which was believed to have left the 45-year-old concerned after seeing his options in midfield deplete.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Lee Ryder has reported back from Howe's press conference on Friday where he implied he spent the break researching potential summer targets:

"The good news is for Eddie Howe he's used the international break very wisely. Said he's already started scouting, or certainly looking at players that he has in mind for the summer during the last couple of weeks, when he's had that extra time to do it."

Who are Newcastle targeting in the summer?

There have been strong indications that Newcastle hold an interest in the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of the summer window.

And if that is the case, then they will certainly have been pleased with what the saw from the Scotland midfielder in his two international games at Hampden Park.

The 26-year-old played in both of Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers and in both games against Cyprus and Spain led his side to victory with a brace in each game (via Transfermarkt).

It is also believed Newcastle will carry their interest in James Maddison into the summer window having previously failed to land the Leicester City star last year.

Maddison is enjoying a sensational campaign at the King Power Stadium where he has provided a seriously impressive return of nine goals and six assists in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

However, Howe will not have been able to take too much from his international break having played 86 minutes for England in their comfortable victory against Ukraine and only featuring on the bench against Italy.

But there will be more than enough evidence on display from his league campaign which would be able to convince Howe that he is a player who could seriously improve the Newcastle side.

In comparison to a player like Joelinton, the difference in their attacking output is night and day with Maddison offering significantly more shot-creating actions per game (via Fbref).

Having been rated at £60m last summer, it will still be a potential risk for Newcastle to take given his injury issues experienced at Leicester.

Newcastle's recruitment since PIF's arrival has been fairly solid so far and it seems they are hoping to continue that trend over the upcoming summer transfer window.