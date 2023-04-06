Newcastle United will be going into the summer transfer window with an eye on a new left-back and right-sided centre-back, according to Craig Hope.

Will Newcastle spend big in the summer?

It has been suggested that the Toon's spending will be determined on where they finish in the Premier League table with a number of budgets in place dependent on their final position.

However, following their stunning away victory over West Ham United, things are looking positive for the Magpies with just 10 games remaining in their season.

The Toon now sit firmly inside the top four with goal difference seeing them rise above Manchester United and maintain their spot in third.

But they have opened a gap on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have also played a game more than Eddie Howe's side.

Despite Newcastle's impressive term to date, it seems as if progression is still on the mind for Howe who is said to be looking to improve his squad even further over the summer.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Hope has claimed Newcastle have two defensive areas on their summer radar to potentially address with some new additions:

(6:45) "What I know they're interested in is another right-sided centre-back. Someone who can perhaps play second fiddle, but you know, a younger type to Fabian Schar.

"Maybe in the mold of a Sven Botman who they brought in, that type of profile 21/22, maybe from the continent someone who can come in and fill that role on the right-hand side probably initially as understudy to Schar.

"A specialist left-back as well. Now I'm a big fan of Matt Targett, but I do think going forward that a real attacking left-back, someone who plays that position in the modern mold, is something they should be going for."

Does Newcastle's defence need improving?

Perhaps the surprise package of the 2022/23 campaign has been Newcastle's defence with the Magpies having conceded the fewest number of goals in the league.

Although they failed to keep a clean sheet on Wednesday night against the Hammers, Howe's men have still only conceded 20 goals in their 28 games.

However, it seems as if Howe does not want to stand still over the summer and settle on the back of an impressive campaign for the Tyneside club.

When Newcastle's owners came through the doors in the latter stages of 2021, they made it clear their ambitions were sky-high for the club:

"We want to see it get those trophies, obviously. At top of the Premier League, in Europe, but to get trophies means patience, investment, time," said Amanda Staveley.

And it seems as if there have been areas spotted in the defence which could potentially be improved, one of those being at left-back.

Dan Burn's move to his boyhood club last year has been viewed as a sensational buy from Newcastle, however, he does have some weaknesses in his game.

Having played 28 times in the Premier League this season, the left-back has failed to provide either a single goal or assist (via Transfermarkt).

In comparison, Kieran Trippier has offered seven goal involvements in his 28 league appearances this season showing the huge contrast between attacking outputs on either side of Howe's defence.

Although Burn has been a key member in the league's best defence, perhaps it is these small tweaks which Newcastle feel they need to upgrade over the summer if they are to continue their development.