Highlights Eddie Howe would "love" one more summer signing at Newcastle.

That man could be a "mountain" £34m defender who'd help improve Sven Botman.

The target coincidentally boasts very similar attributes to the Dutch centre-back.

The brilliance of Newcastle United's exploits on the pitch has become synonymous with the diligence and precision of technical director Dan Ashworth on the transfer front.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento have all joined the first-team fold this summer after the Magpies secured an extraordinary fourth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

With Eddie Howe at the helm, the Toon will feel that they can continue the feat, and indeed started the season off with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Howe has recently claimed that he would "love" one more signing, and the central defence is likely to be bolstered.

Who do Newcastle United want to sign?

According to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope, the Tyneside club have compiled a list of possible defensive options this month, with Torino defender Perr Schuurs currently being considered.

Crystal Palace and Liverpool have registered an interest of late, with the 23-year-old commanding a valuation of €40m (£34m).

How good is Perr Schuurs?

While Fabian Schar has been fantastic since Howe's arrival in 2021, said to have 'gone under the radar' by Harry Redknapp, the 31-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and the club might be looking to introduce a long-term option to partner the imperious Sven Botman in central defence.

Botman arrived last summer from French side Lille for £35m and has truly been exemplary, having been praised for having made a "huge difference" for the Magpies, who complemented their top-four finish with the league's joint-best defence last term, alongside Manchester City.

A no-nonsense, unflinching defender, the Dutchman recorded an average Sofascore rating of 6.99 last season, keeping 11 clean sheets from 36 games, completing 87% of his passes, averaging 3.3 clearances per game and winning a remarkable 67% of his duels.

The 23-year-old has cemented an untouchable starring role at St. James' Park and it is unlikely that will change over the coming years, and he will need a partner; as such, Schuurs could fit the bill.

Schuurs, also 23, is an imposing defender - hailed as a "mountain" by journalist Josh Bunting - and boasts a similar profile to his Dutch compatriot Botman.

The Torino ace recorded an average rating of 6.88 last year in Serie A, completing 88% of his passes and averaging 3.2 clearances per game; very similar numbers to that of Botman.

He also ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs for assists and the top 19% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, indicating that he could contribute effectively to the ball-playing transitions on Tyneside, assuming Schar's role superlatively, with the Swiss titan ranking among the top 6% of positional peers for assists and the top 2% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Therefore, signing Schuurs could prove to enhance the cohesion on Tyneside and provide Botman with a defensive confrere to solidify a rock-solid partnership for years to come.

The compatriots' variegated skills would also increase the multi-dimensional feel of the Newcastle team, ensuring that the ascent to the very top of European football continues.