Newcastle United have been given no 'indication' by Southampton that they would be willing to lower their asking price for defender Tino Livramento, who is the only target Eddie Howe is 'actively working' on at St James' Park right now, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Is Tino Livramento moving to Newcastle United?

According to talkSPORT, Southampton recently turned down a proposal for Livramento from Newcastle United this window worth in the region of £30 million.

The Saints are demanding a fee of around £50 million for the Croydon-born defender and don't want to lose his services this summer despite their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Chelsea have also held talks with Southampton over Livramento earlier in the summer and discussed a potential deal worth £38 million that would see the 20-year-old loaned back to St Mary's Stadium for the duration of 2023/24, as per The Daily Mail.

Nevertheless, journalist Ben Jacobs indicated that Livramento wasn't too keen on a move back to Stamford Bridge, stating to NUFC Matters on YouTube: "Chelsea were considering buying him back because they’ve got a buy-back option, but Livramento was not particularly enthused by that because the logic was that he would be bought by Chelsea and then loaned back to Southampton. I don’t think anything got particularly serious with those talks, but it shows Livramento didn’t really want to be bought and loaned back because he would feel like a commodity."

Livramento suffered a horrific ACL injury in April 2022 that kept him out for almost the entirety of the following campaign, though he did return to make two cameo appearances at the tail end of last term.

Cited by The Southern Daily Echo, fears of an injury recurrence came to the fore last Saturday when Livramento was forced off after 45 minutes against AZ Alkmaar in a friendly clash; however, the young full-back moved to calm anxiety surrounding his withdrawal, writing on social media: "Guys I’m fine, it was planned for me to play 45 before the game! I’m not injured and feel great after another good run out."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook confirmed that Newcastle United's only current transfer priority right now is Livramento, though he doesn't expect Southampton to lower their demands for the England Under-21 international.

Crook stated: "Yeah, I think it's the only deal, as far as I'm concerned, that they are actively working on at the moment.

"They had three targets at the start of the transfer window - Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, and Tino Livramento, who can obviously fill in for Kieran Trippier at right-back and be a long-term successor, and can even fill in at left-back.

"That's an area that Eddie Howe is a bit concerned about, as well as Dan Burn did last season. The problem is the price and again, Southampton aren't going to be bullied on the cheap.

"When Newcastle first enquired, they were told he'd cost £50m, and I've not been given any indication that Southampton are going to lower that."

Who else could Newcastle United bring in this window?

Tuttosport via Sport Witness claim that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both keen on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and would be willing to part with a fee of '€50m plus bonuses' to land the Italy international.

Tavkim via Chronicle Live indicate that Chiesa's international teammate, Nicolo Zaniolo of Galatasaray, is another target for the Magpies this summer and it is said that they would pay up to £30 million to bring the former Roma forward to St James' Park.

Newcastle United are also said to be tracking Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet amid fierce competition from Everton, Inter Milan and Torino for the France Under-20 international, according to The Daily Mail.

Solet has spoken about his future ambitions to the outlet, stating: "I have a lot of ambitions, to be honest. I’m just on my way - for sure the Premier League excites me a lot."