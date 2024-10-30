Eddie Howe finds himself under pressure after Newcastle United's underwhelming start to the season, but is he in danger of losing his job?

Why Howe is facing pressure at Newcastle

The Magpies lost 2-1 away to Chelsea in their most recent Premier League assignment, which was no disaster, considering the Blues are looking good for a top-four finish this season.

That being said, the defeat still means Newcastle are down in 12th position, which supporters would not have been happy about back in August, and performances have too often been lacking this season, even when positive results have been picked up, such as at home to Tottenham, when they were outplayed for large periods.

For that reason, pressure has been growing on Howe, even though he still has plenty of support from the fanbase, while there are also murmurings of discontent between himself and sporting director Paul Mitchell.

There is no doubt that things have to improve in order to avoid a second consecutive below-par season, even if injuries were a huge reason for Newcastle's struggles in 2023/24.

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown claims he's heard Howe's job as Newcastle manager is safe for now, with a lack of transfer activity seen as a good excuse for the Magpies' shortcomings.

"I’m told there is an acceptance that the transfer window did not go as planned and that has, no doubt, had an effect on how they’ve started the season. They’re in a difficult position and could go one way or the other, but they’re backing Howe. With the players they’ve got, the likes of Alexander Isak, they’ve certainly got the ability.

"Results will need to turn around though because going five games without a win isn’t good enough when you want to challenge and qualify for Europe. Howe has done a good job since he took over there, though, and he’s got plenty of credit in the bank with the fans and the owners."

It would certainly be harsh for Newcastle to sack Howe currently, considering the positives still very much outweigh the negatives in terms of the job he has done at St James' Park, not least guiding his side into the Champions League in 2022/23.

The lack of transfers has been an issue that both the manager and Mitchell have mentioned, leaving the Magpies without the depth and quality of some of their Premier League rivals, and more reinforcements are badly needed in January and next summer.

That being said, Howe shouldn't be absolved of any criticism, with Newcastle's league position not good enough and too many displays lacking conviction, so improvements are required, starting at home to Chelsea and Arsenal this week, in the EFL Cup and league respectively.