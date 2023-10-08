If there were concerns over Newcastle United's form after Brighton & Hove Albion consigned Eddie Howe's side to a third successive Premier League defeat last month, they have been decimated following an incredible run of form.

The Magpies defeated Sheffield United with a jaw-dropping eight-goal haul before defeating Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the league; the cream of the crop, though, is surely the 4-1 drubbing of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Newcastle now face a trip to east London in the top flight to take on West Ham United, with both sides eyeing a route into the top four.

What's the latest Newcastle team news?

The Magpies are emboldened by the recent contract extension of Bruno Guimaraes, who will serve as the flourishing midfield centrepiece as usual.

On the injury front, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are both believed to be edging toward a return from respective hamstring injuries, though Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes will not be in contention to play as they continue their rehabilitation from various setbacks.

Anthony Gordon will also miss that match at the London Stadium as he serves a one-match suspension after picking up a yellow card against Burnley, which could lead to a starting berth for Jacob Murphy.

Will Jacob Murphy start vs West Ham?

Murphy has only started twice this season, and neither time in the Premier League, but given the absence of both Gordon and Barnes, it might be high time for him to make his mark from the opening whistle.

The 5 foot 9 speedster has previously been hailed as "so important" to Howe's system by reporter Chris Waugh, who has also praised his “relentless" energy, which are attributes that could be a good fit to take apart a resolute Hammers backline.

To evidence this, the 28-year-old ranks among the top 12% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists per 90, and within the top 25% for goals, progressive carries, touches in the attacking box and blocks per 90, as per FBref.

The £35k-per-week machine is dynamic and versatile, and it might be worth deploying him down the left, combatting the in-form Jarrod Bowen down West Ham's attacking right side, having scored five goals from seven appearances in the Premier League this season.

Bowen, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, will find a tough time finding and holding space in promising positions with an insistent thorn in his side such as Murphy.

While there is the option of playing Wilson - who is among the most prolific goalscorers across Europe right now, ranking among the top 6% of forwards for goals and the top 9% for assists per 90 - the former Bournemouth man has scored four times in the Premier League already this season, despite only starting two times, which suggests he would be well-placed to enter after the break.

This is due to his starting berth resulting in Alexander Isak being shifted out onto the left, and while the Swede can find success in the role, he is in form and flourishing himself and must be allowed to continue his exploits as the focal frontman.

Murphy's involvement from the start could prove to be a neat trick for Howe to perform this term, and one that could pay dividends as Newcastle seek yet another victory to continue this vibrant purple patch.