Highlights Newcastle United are set to launch a move for a £50m "monster"

He's also being eyed by fellow Premier League side, Tottenham.

It could repeat the Magpies' success with Joelinton.

Newcastle United are interested in completing their impressive summer transfer activity by hijacking a transfer for an imperious German Bundesliga ace...

Who do Newcastle United want to sign?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are preparing a bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, with manager Eddie Howe hoping to make one more signing this month.

Tapsoba has been a top target for Tottenham Hotspur, but the Magpies' Champions League qualification could allow them to pip their Premier League rivals to his signature.

The Burkina Faso international would command a fee of £50m, and while Spurs remain interested, Toon technical director Dan Ashworth could now complete the hijack and kickstart Newcastle's enthralling 2023/24 campaign.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Newcastle kicked off their Premier League season with an emphatic victory over Aston Villa at St. James' Park, dismantling Unai Emery's outfit 5-1 and reaffirming their stature as one of the division's very best.

Sandro Tonali scored mere moments into his debut and looked a complete and imperious playmaker in the middle, with journalist Damian Fasciani already saying his £55m transfer from AC Milan is "paying dividends".

Winger Harvey Barnes also scored and assisted off the bench in a tremendous introduction following his £39m summer arrival from relegated Leicester City, and Howe could now target the central defence with the signing of Tapsoba to truly solidify the club's strength.

Having played 138 matches for Leverkusen, the 24-year-old has been described as a "monster" by talent scout Antonio Mango, who also lauded his ball-playing skills and positioning.

The 36-cap colossus ranks among the top 13% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

He would act as the perfect counterweight to Sven Botman, who has been a veritable rock at the back since completing a £35m transfer from Lille last summer, integral in the rise to prominence.

Should Tapsoba arrive before the deadline, he could replicate Newcastle's success in dipping into German football following the signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a club-record (at the time) £40m.

Indeed, the Brazilian striker-turned-midfielder flattered to deceive for much of his Tyneside career before remoulding himself over the past several years.

Joelinton has been hailed as "tireless" by writer James Nalton, while Magpies captain Kieran Trippier heralded the £85k-per-week gem as a "machine" for his sublime showings in the last year or so.

He ranks among the top 10% of midfielders for goals, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 13% for interceptions, the top 8% for blocks and the top 5% for aerials won per 90, as per FBref, and this all-embracing approach to his trade is akin to Tapsoba's, albeit in different thirds of the pitch.

Newcastle could replicate their Joelinton trick, this time to instant effect, by signing Tapsoba, who is dynamic and unflinching on the ball; his presence would enhance the Toon backline and Ashworth must work diligently to complete yet another astute Bundesliga transfer for the Tyneside team.