Newcastle United ended their remarkable 22/23 Premier League campaign on a high after earning a point at Stamford Bridge in a thrilling 1-1 draw, having qualified for next season's Champions League last week.

Eddie Howe's side were unable to secure victory against Chelsea, who have plummeted to mid-table obscurity and finish in 12th place after a woeful season, though demonstrated their grit and determination after holding on against the home side's second-half onslaught.

Anthony Gordon opened his account for the Tyneside club after netting his first goal since completing a £45m move from Everton in January and staked his claim for a prominent role next term after struggling to find his feet across the maiden phase of his career with United.

While the fleet-footed winger will steal most of the headlines for his point-securing goal, it was midfield machine Elliot Anderson who deserves the plaudits for impressing during one of his rare starting appearances in the Premier League, grabbing the assist for his outfit's solitary strike on the afternoon.

How did Elliot Anderson perform vs Chelsea?

The Magpies' homegrown talent has not played with consistent regularity under Howe's wing this season, but he has impressed when called upon and looks to be a reliable option for his manager, especially when considering the increase in competition next year.

The £4m-rated starlet makes his midfield work look "effortless" - as former boss Steve Bruce proclaimed - and plays with a composure that belies his 20 years of age and inexperience (the contest at Stamford Bridge was Anderson's third league start of the campaign).

Against Chelsea, he produced another all-encompassing display and complemented his "perfect" pass for Gordon's goal - as it was described by the Chronicle's Lee Ryder - with an impressive blend of composure, tenacity and guile.

As per Sofascore, the "huge talent" - as he was once heralded by Joey Barton - recorded an average match rating of 7.0, making 37 touches, completing 86% of his passes, succeeding with two of his three attempted dribbles and winning four of his seven duels.

Dominic Scurr gave the Scotland U21 international an 8/10 match rating for his feats and said: 'Grabbed his first Premier League assist in only third start. Was really tidy in possession and was a threat going forward with some teasing balls into the penalty area. Ran himself into the ground before being taken off.'

For a player that has played a peripheral role in the top-flight this term, Anderson is exuding confidence and could grow into a central role at St. James's Park over the next few years.

With more stellar showings such as the one against Chelsea, he will certainly have left his manager pensively reflecting upon the best way to fit the youngster into his plans.