Setting their sights on the future, Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing a Championship gem whose brother is already hoping to break through in the Premier League.

Whilst much of Newcastle's summer was spent chasing Marc Guehi only to fail in their pursuit, the Magpies looked to have broadened their search for reinforcements ahead of 2025. Those at St James' Park have been linked with further moves for the likes of Anthony Elanga, having failed with a last-gasp bid on deadline day at the end of August, and Lille's Jonathan David.

David would be a particularly wise acquisition, given that he's set to become a free agent following a number of impressive seasons leading the line for Lille. The Canada international, still just 24 years old, could be in line to make his biggest move yet and may even arrive in Newcastle to form a frightening partnership with Alexander Isak.

A duo who would solve any attacking problems for years to come, the Magpies have also reportedly set their sights beyond Isak and David, with one Championship gem on the agenda.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle are very keen on signing Harry Gray from Leeds United, but aren't alone in their interest, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also eyeing a move to sign the young striker.

Of course, the name Gray is one that North London should already be familiar with, given that Archie Gray completed a move to Spurs worth a reported £30m this summer. Now, both the Lilywhites, their bitter rivals and Newcastle reportedly want to bring the midfielder's brother to the Premier League in 2025.

Still just 15 years old, Gray could have quite the decision to make amid such interest, which could one day see him square off against his older brother in the top flight.

Gray could follow similar path to Archie Gray

Gray certainly finds himself in an interesting position amid such interest. He could join his older brother and play alongside him for years to come in North London in what would undoubtedly be a wholesome moment. Or, he may well decide to ignite the classic narrative of sibling rivalry by joining the likes of Newcastle and instead squaring off against his brother.

A different type of player to the Spurs man, Gray is a striker and has already caught the eye of The Athletic's Phil Hay, who told the Square Ball podcast, as relayed by One Football: “I mean, Harry is another one they’ve been talking about for a long time as looking incredibly talented, masses and masses of potential. The thing you’ve seen with Archie; he manages himself really well.

“He lives as a footballer needs to. A proper professional even though he’s so young. He seems driven to develop and get better which I suspect is in the Gray genes. Big things expected of both of them.”

As the young striker continues to progress, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle push on with their interest even further.