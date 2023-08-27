Highlights One Newcastle player proved they need to be upgraded on in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Liverpool did not stick to the narrative and left Eddie Howe's side bedraggled after coming from behind to sink Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park in the Premier League, scoring in the dying embers despite playing the lion's share of the clash with ten men.

How did Newcastle play vs Liverpool?

Having dismantled Aston Villa 5-1 in their first match on Tyneside this term, the Magpies' remarkable ascent took a hit as Liverpool dug deep and weathered the storm after a calamitous opening period saw the enterprising Anthony Gordon took advantage of Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake to bypass Alisson's goal.

Mere moments later, the cacophonous Newcastle stadium was sent into a deafening din as Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have clattered Alexander Isak, who was barging through on goal - resulting in the Reds skipper receiving red to compound the Merseyside outfit's woes.

Newcastle were slick and cohesive, implementing their high-pressure, high-octane approach and stifling Klopp's gameplan.

As the match lagged on and United could not double their lead, Liverpool grew into the game and were rewarded handsomely for their optimism as Darwin Nunez fired in a snatch-and-grab brace after entering the match action in the 77th minute.

While Newcastle have been tremendous over the past 18 months or so, Howe will be concerned over several defensive performances, especially with Champions League football now on the horizon.

How did Schar perform vs Liverpool?

Despite making a remarkable resurgence since Howe's managerial appointment in November 2021, central defender Fabian Schar's performance today against an incisive and ruthless Liverpool attack emphasised the importance of levelling up on the Swiss if the club are to continue their remarkable rise.

Playing 36 matches in the Premier League last season, the 31-year-old recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.13, keeping 12 clean sheets, making 3.8 clearances per game and winning 65% of his total duels, with the Toon actually concluding the campaign with the division's joint-best defence alongside Manchester City.

He has not entered the current season with the same level of imperiousness, however, and his performance against Liverpool was evidence that there are better options out there for a team boasting the affluence of Newcastle, particularly if they are to endure or even enjoy greater tests at Europe's top table.

While statistics do not paint the full picture, Schar's lowly match rating of 6.3 - the worst of any starting Newcastle player - highlighted the issues the player was plagued with on the evening.

Despite producing a largely crisp ball-playing display, completing 90% (86/96) of his passes, Schar was not the tenacious and hardy presence to rebuff the opposition advances, losing 80% (4/5) of his duels as the likes of Nunez, Jota and Salah pushed forth in the second half.

He also failed to make a single tackle, clearance or interception, despite drawing a foul, serving as further evidence that with links to centre-backs such as Edmond Tapsoba and the prodigious Antonio Silva this summer, Newcastle must prioritise issuing an upgrade when possible.

Dan Burn was another defender culpable for a poor performance against a dogged Liverpool side, and given that the 6 foot 6 colossus was dribbled past twice against a rampaging Salah, who at times gave him a torrid afternoon, the argument for defensive reinforcements when possible is only strengthened.

The Chronicle's Lee Ryder gave Burn with a 6/10 rating, remarking that he was 'left in a spin' after Nunez's last-gasp strike - the United defence have been just that for so long: unified, cohesive, working as one, with a collective understanding, like a hive mind.

But with the multifarious scope of Liverpool's attacking talent, the chinks in the armour were exposed and Burn is another player who will not provide the answer every time, especially with the return to Champions League football, against the very best talent Europe has to offer.

Schar is also within the final year of his contract on Tyneside. A stalwart for the club after his efforts under Howe's stewardship, perhaps a departure next summer would be a move fit for all parties.

Journalist John Gibson once called the £40k-per-week defender a "walking mistake", and while such criticism seems harsh now, Newcastle's inability to exert their authority and calmly control the match against Liverpool is evidence that there is work still to be done.