Newcastle United are plying some astute work on the transfer front this summer after emphatically returning to Champions League football following a two-decade absence with a fourth-placed Premier League finish.

While the return to European competition has been met with universal praise - and adulation from the Magpies support - manager Eddie Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth have not rested on their laurels and are seemingly making the requisite moves to preserve success.

Sandro Tonali was the first to arrive on Tyneside, completing a £55m transfer from AC Milan earlier this month while sharp-shooting winger Harvey Barnes recently finalised a £38m move from relegated Leicester City.

The club are also in pursuit of Tino Livramento, having seen a £30m offer rejected for the precocious Saints full-back, and with rumours of interest in Juventus' Federico Chiesa also persisting, the Magpies could unveil an imperiously refreshed squad in a matter of weeks.

Are Newcastle signing Federico Chiesa?

According to Italian journalist Marco Guida - speaking to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) - Newcastle are 'seen as an option' for Chiesa this summer, though he would prefer a transfer to Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Guida said: “The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich.”

He did state, however, that should such parties fail to act, the player could wind up at St. James' Park, with Juventus expected to demand around €50m (£43m) for the flanker.

Is Federico a left or right-wing player?

Chiesa has been lauded as "world-class" by former Italy international Alessandro Pierini for his past performances, having scored 22 goals and served 20 assists from 94 outings for the Old Lady and having played an instrumental role in his nation's Euro 2020 triumph, but saw progress derailed by a detrimental ACL injury last year.

The 25-year-old has missed 62 matches due to injury over the past two seasons but did look to reclaim some of his former verve towards the business end of the recently-concluded Serie A campaign, registering two goals and assists apiece across the final five fixtures.

The "diamond" - as he has been dubbed by talent scout Antonio Mango - is as dynamic as they come and has found success across both attacking wings, also competent in a more central striking role, which could entice Howe into pushing ahead with a transfer, given the increase in football that inevitably comes with European qualification.

With Allan Saint-Maximin nearing a departure from Newcastle and Barnes seen as a more focussed replacement - having scored 13 Premier League goals last term despite the Foxes' relegation - Chiesa could provide another dimension to the attack.

Indeed, the £154k-per-week Italian ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe over the past year for assists per 90, as per FBref, whereas Barnes stands out with his goalscoring threat - among the top 6% for goals per 90.

Howe's task lies in crafting a state of equilibrium across the alternating sides of the Magpies' frontline, and this could be emphatically achieved with Chiesa's signing.

Given that he can play across both flanks, Chiesa could also provide the club with a different approach when Barnes' method has been negated by the opposing defence.

In essence, the 42-cap Italy "wizard" - as lauded by writer Roger Bennett - would take the ascension to the next level; Newcastle's progress has been remarkable, and the Toon torrent looks set only to gain momentum and the transfer activity suggests the approach is calculated and composed - there is a belief that the cogs will combine to create a lasting machine.

If Chiesa could cast aside the injury woes that have hampered his progress over the past several years, he might just cement a regular starting berth in a Newcastle side destined for a continuing rise to the very top of the game.