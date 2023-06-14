Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a bid for Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha, with the Germany international attracting attention after a standout campaign in the Bundesliga.

What's the latest on Felix Nmecha to Newcastle?

That's following a recent report from the Telegraph's Luke Edwards claiming that an offer for the ace is currently being prepared after manager Eddie Howe has been left enamoured by his box-to-box prowess.

The 22-year-old is likely to cost around £15m and could prove to be a shrewd avenue to delve down as the Magpies look to bolster the ranks after qualifying for the Champions League in an incredible campaign.

The report claims that the Toon are targetting two 'elite' signings this summer and will also look to bring in another midfielder, and Nmecha could well be the perfect option to fortify the centre ahead of what will be a mammoth campaign on Tyneside.

Should Newcastle sign Felix Nmecha?

Previously played out wide, Nmecha struggled to break into the Wolfsburg first-team before a positional alteration left him flourishing as a robust midfielder.

Niko Kovac is certainly impressed, saying: "Previously, he never got into a rhythm. He played in so many different positions. Now he's playing in midfield and you can see his technical ability. He has [also] improved physically."

He only started 19 times in the German first division this year but scored three times and supplied six further assists, putting the pieces together in his breakout campaign and looking every bit the future first-rate midfielder, having been hailed as "intelligent" by journalist Josh Bunting.

As per FBref, the £1.8k-per-week dynamo already ranks among the top 22% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 4% for rate of assists, the top 19% for successful take-ons, the top 20% for clearances and the top 7% for aerials won per 90, outlining him as a well-rounded asset.

Considering the different facets, Newcastle technical director Dan Ashworth might be wise to abandon the club's pursuit of Juventus' midfield machine Adrien Rabiot, whose contract is up for expiry this summer.

Having scored 11 goals this season, the 36-cap ace would undoubtedly enrich the Toon ranks but on £150k-per-week and boasting a similar profile to Magpies star Joelinton, as per FBref's Similar Players model, it might not be the most auspicious move to make.

Indeed, compared to his fellow midfielder, the Frenchman ranks inside the top 27% for rate of assists, the best 26% for successful take-ons and the top 16% for aerials won per 90, via FBref, suggesting that it is Nmecha who may well be the better option.

Indeed, still only 22-years-old, the youngster could be nurtured and developed at St. James' Park, integrating over several seasons into a prominent role under Howe's stewardship and finally playing with every bit the prowess Rabiot has to offer and more.