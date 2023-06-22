Newcastle United have identified Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha as a transfer target, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Having qualified for Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, Eddie Howe's men have a crucial transfer window ahead of them as they look to bolster the side ready for their return to the promised land.

The Magpies have already been linked with AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, and they're also currently the favourites to land want-away Leicester City superstar, James Maddison.

With Champions League football on the horizon, they won't stop there, though, and the club are keen to continue adding depth to their attack, with Wolfsburg's Nmecha the latest name reported to be on their radar.

"Newcastle has entered the race for Felix Nmecha - confirmed," revealed the German journalist, adding that it was an "open race" to sign him. with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund also mentioned with interest.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, believe Nmecha is available for around £15m.

How does Felix Nmecha compare to Zinedine Zidane?

The former Manchester City prospect has shone since joining the Wolves, with eight goal contributions in 30 Bundesliga games this season and has caught the attention of Newcastle who join Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of the talented 22-year-old.

As he has made his name in Germany, Nmecha has been favourably compared to the legendary Frenchman, Zinedine Zidane.

While he hasn't come close to matching the former Real Madrid hero's incredible feats in the game, he plays a very similar style of football to Zidane.

Known for his strength on and off the ball, the 22-year-old gem resembles the former Ballon d'Or winner in that sense, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar known for out-muscling opponents and steamrolling through the centre of midfield.

The 22-year-old gem, who was described as an "advanced playmaker" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has fantastic close control that is also similar to the Frenchman's, as well as his calm composure on the ball and his nonchalant ball delivery.

While he's known for his offensive output, Nmecha also likes to get stuck in as well, averaging 1.4 tackles a game in Germany last season, another striking resemblance to Zidane who never shied away from a tackle in the heart of midfield.

Zidane was also known for driving forward with the ball at his feet, and at just 22 years old, the Wolfsburg man has already shown glimpses of that ability, completing 22 progressive carries into the final third of his opponents' areas last season.

According to The Guardian's Rob Smyth, the former Real Madrid man's ball retention skills are probably the best we've ever seen, and while Nmecha certainly isn't as polished or as accomplished as Zidane in that sense, he has shown an ability to carry the ball, and drive through the channels while holding onto possession at an astounding rate. In fact, the German was dispossessed just 13 times last season, a number that will likely only improve as the years go by.

If Newcastle are to make an impact in the Champions League next season and really push forward, signing a player like Nmecha, who has clearly shown shades of what made Zidane such a special talent, would go a long way towards helping Howe's side realise that goal.