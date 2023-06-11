As Newcastle United's transfer window gets underway, one player who would fit in nicely at the club is Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, journalist Dean Jones has told Football FanCast.

The Spaniard's future at the La Liga champions is currently up in the air, with it recently being reported he could be on his way out this summer, and last week, the Daily Mail reported that the Magpies were interested in bringing him back to England.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

After securing Champions League football for the first time in 20 years this season, the Magpies are keen to build on their success and Eddie Howe's side has been linked to a number of different players.

The Athletic recently reported that Newcastle are close to signing 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub, with a loan move away from St. James' Park for the season likely for the Gambian teenager, but one winger that would fit in nicely with the team right now is Barcelona's Torres.

Having spent a couple of seasons in England with Manchester City, the 23-year-old has already proven his ability to play in the Premier League and Jones believes he would fit well at Newcastle and be the type of A-list signing they need.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle and Ferran Torres?

As Torres' future at Barcelona is unclear, Jones spoke highly of the forward and revealed that his personality would ensure he'd fit in well at the club ahead of any potential move.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "Ferran Torres is a very good technical footballer and in terms of personality, also fits well.

"He ticks the box of being a gettable A-lister."

What would Ferran Torres bring to Newcastle?

The Spaniard could be an effective signing for the Magpies for his proven European track record, as the club prepares for their first Champions League campaign in over two decades.

Torres could offer the side valuable experience in the European competition, and he's shown he has what it takes to perform in the Champions League, scoring three goals and creating one assistant in five appearances for Barcelona in the tournament this season, with four of the five seeing him coming off the bench. Adding someone who has a proven track record in Europe will benefit Newcastle as they make their return to the competition.

With Football Insider reporting that Allan Saint-Maximin could potentially be leaving the Magpies this summer, Torres would be a worthy replacement for the 26-year-old.