Football FanCast takes a look at Newcastle's Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and predicts how Eddie Howe's men will cope with the tough season ahead.

What can we expect from Newcastle this season?

The Magpies are set for their toughest campaign in over 20 years as last season they secured a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition - the Champions League.

Newcastle's stamina will be tested by the four competitions they will enter next season. Will Howe be able to maintain the high-pressing, highly tenacious side that rocked the top flight last year?

Although the north-east side, of course, have FFP to please, fans should be excited with the players they are already getting linked with. It's safe to say no one expected the club to go from failing to pay a small loan fee for Hamza Choudhury in 2021, to splashing £60m on Alexander Isak less than a year later and now being heavily linked with the likes of Nicolo Barella and James Maddison.

Undoubtedly, the campaign ahead will be an exhilarating one for all Geordies around the world, and one they rightly should be looking forward to, with their opener less than two months away.

When does the Premier League season start/finish?

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign will begin on Friday, 11th August and run until Sunday, 19th May.

Burnley get the season underway against champions Manchester City, while the campaign will be followed by the European Championship, which is being held in Germany next June.

Who are Newcastle playing first?

Newcastle will kick off their new campaign at St James' Park, hosting Aston Villa on Saturday, 12th August with kick-off at 5.30pm. The Magpies trounced a hapless Villa outfit on Tyneside last term, as Callum Wilson's brace inspired the Toon to a comfortable 4-0 victory.

When are Newcastle's notable fixtures?

As previously mentioned, Newcastle's first game of the season will take place at St James' Park as they welcome Villa.

It will be a difficult fixture for Howe's squad with Unai Emery transforming the Claret and Blues last season, finishing 7th and securing a place in the Europa Conference League - it will be interesting to see how they have developed over the summer.

Newcastle, who spent most of last season rivalling Manchester Utd for a place in the Champions League, meet with them for the first time on Saturday, 2nd December, hosting the Red Devils at St James' Park.

Geordies will be pleased to know that their Boxing Day fixture is a home game this season, as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Tyneside; fans will appreciate this more than their 180-mile trip to Leicester last year.

Newcastle will travel to Old Trafford on Saturday 20th April as they will continue to seek their first win away to Manchester Utd in over a decade.

The Magpies will finish their campaign away to Brentford on Sunday 19th May.

What are Newcastle's pre-season fixtures?

Gateshead v Newcastle Saturday, 15th July, 12.30pm

Rangers v Newcastle Tuesday, 18th July, 7.30pm (Allan McGregor's testimonial)

Newcastle v Aston Villa Sunday, 23rd July, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 7pm local time

Newcastle v Chelsea Wednesday, 26th July, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 8.15pm local time

Newcastle v Brighton Friday, 28th July, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey - 7.30pm local time

Who are Newcastle signing this summer?

Recently, Newcastle have been strongly linked with Italian superstar Nicolo Barella in a £50m move away from Inter. The Daily Mail has reported that "early talks" have begun, but there's still a long way to go. Meanwhile, media in Italy are denying the transfer completely

Fans have endured Newcastle's chase for Leicester midfielder James Maddison over three transfer windows now, but it looks like they are leading the race against Tottenham for the Englishman's signature. Leicester, however, are still reportedly demanding a £45m fee.

FFC's prediction...

Football FanCast predicts that Newcastle will repeat their previous season and qualify for the Champions League once again.

Although Howe has proven to be one of the best managers in the league, his side will have to improve a dramatic amount to top their fourth-placed finish in what will be one of the most competitive campaigns of Premier League football.

Additionally, with the Magpies playing in the Champions League, their squad depth will be tested like never before - as Howe will be forced to rotate a significant amount due to the flurry of fixtures they will face throughout the next year.

But with a summer of investment ahead, there is every chance they can maintain their superb rise to prominence.

FFC predicts: 4th