Newcastle United are interested in signing fleet-footed Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, with the club hoping to bolster their chances of first-rate acquisitions by qualifying for the Champions League.

What's the latest on Nico Williams to Newcastle?

According to reports, Williams has been of interest to Eddie Howe and co since January, with The Athletic reporting that the 21-year-old was an alternative to Anthony Gordon, who ultimately signed from Everton for £45m.

And now, according to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are ramping up their interest in the Spanish winger after cooling their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, with Williams still firmly 'in the mix' ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer market at St. James's Park.

In January, Aston Villa's £44m advance for the Basque-born talent was rebuffed by Williams himself, but Newcastle's allure of Champions League football, should they qualify, could be enough to entice the player to move overseas.

Who does Nico Williams compare to?

After such a remarkable season, it seems fitting that Newcastle should fortify the ranks with options boasting genuine world-class credentials.

And in Bilbao's Williams, a budding star of the highest calibre is creeping towards prominence with each passing match-week; having played 39 matches this term, the wily flanker has scored nine goals and supplied six assists, flourishing with stellar showings on both sides of the pitch.

It is his versatility that could serve the "daring" - as lauded by Marcelinho - star so well on Tyneside, providing support to talisman Alexander Isak and alternating between wide support and a more incisive, inside-cutting approach.

As per FBref, the £40k-per-week gem ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons, the top 10% for progressive passes received and the top 15% for blocks per 90, illustrating his effective direct flair and willingness to get stuck in from a defensive standpoint.

With a transfer, Howe could even unleash his own version of Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, who has blossomed into one of the most destructive attacking forces in the division over the past several seasons, now an integral part of Mikel Arteta's plans in their enthralling title-chasing campaign.

The fourth most 'similar' player to the Bilbao star, as per FBref, plundering 15 goals and five assists from 35 top-flight matches this season, Martinelli has been a key component to his outfit's flying fortunes.

Given that the £90k-per-week gem ranks among the top 8% of positional peers for progressive passes and the top 19% for progressive carries per 90, Williams could indeed be moulded to emulate his Brazilan confrere.

Dubbed a "sensation" by journalist Shina Oludare, Williams is young enough to be nurtured to the forefront of European football to Howe's own creation, and if he can prise him away from the Basque country, a most enterprising front three could grow into one of the most formidable forces in world football.