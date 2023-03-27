Much of the recent conversation at Newcastle United has been about the club's inability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Ahead of the 2-1 wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, Eddie Howe's side had failed to win any of their previous six Premier League games, scoring just twice in that run.

Callum Wilson deservedly came in for some criticism after a run of just one goal in 15 games for the Toon and was promptly replaced by Alexander Isak, who managed three goals in two before the international break.

With the 31-year-old striker misfiring and likely to find himself benched for the remainder of the season, Howe may be considering how he could be replaced in the long term.

Fortunately, the former Bournemouth boss could have an ideal candidate already at the club, as 18-year-old Garang Kuol looks destined to go to the very top.

Who is Garang Kuol?

Newcastle signed the Australia international from Central Coast Mariners in September 2022, having caught the eye with his performances in the A-league, with journalist Craig Hope labelling him a "wonderkid" shortly after his signature was confirmed.

The teenage forward managed seven goals and four assists in just 22 appearances in Australia before finalising his move to Newcastle in January, when he was quickly sent out on loan to Hearts.

Kuol first burst onto the scene when he impressed greatly in a charity match against none other than Barcelona. Aged just 17, he left both managers in amazement.

Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery said: "I put Garang in the first team midway through last season, and he was soon creating havoc against opposition defences in the A-League. Then an A-League All-Stars team managed by Dwight Yorke played Barcelona last May.

"Garang came off the bench for them with 30 minutes remaining and just completely ripped Barca to shreds. He literally ran past the whole team about three times and should have scored. Everyone just went, ‘Wow, this kid is unbelievable’ — including Xavi.

"Garang made some of the world’s best defenders look like mannequins. That’s not easy to do, but that is when the interest from Barcelona came. Xavi said, ‘This kid is really special’. When you’ve got someone like him talking like that then it’s pretty obvious these clubs are going to show some interest."

Although the 18-year-old's time at Hearts has so far been unsuccessful, with no goals or assists in his first seven appearances for the Jam Tarts, he did score his first goal for his country last week and looks set for a very bright future at St James' Park.

The teenager, who was named in the NXGN top 50 wonderkids in the world recently, could easily take over from Wilson in Howe's squad if he can live up to his immense potential.