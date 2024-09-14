Newcastle United have been rocked after a promising teenager has been handed a cruel injury blow that will see him sidelined until at least the winter, stalling his career until January.

Eddie Howe defends Newcastle transfers

Much has been made in recent weeks about Newcastle's transfer policy over the summer, with new Director of Football Paul Mitchell slamming the club for not having a transfer infrastructure that was "fit for purpose" and added that the Magpies had "a lot to look at” to continue their upwards trajectory in the Premier League.

“We didn’t have the sales window we thought we would have – and we have to look at that strategy as well, was that right, it was all aligned with the head coach. We have a lot to look at", Mitchell explained.

Quizzed on the situation that left boss Eddie Howe without a marquee signing over the summer despite several efforts to sign Marc Guehi, Newcastle's head coach was keen to move on and focus on unity going forwards, rather than previous division.

"I think it's really important there is transparency from the club and the financial situation that we have is not only discussed by me because I'm not a numbers and figures guy. I think it's good that we have different people communicating about those areas.

Newcastle's summer signings Player Fee Odysseas Vlachodimos €23.6m William Osula €11.6m Lewis Hall €33m John Ruddy Free Lloyd Kelly Free

"No further discussions on anything. It is about unity. And it is about coming together now and making sure we focus on this time at the moment", he added.

On the pitch, Newcastle have begun the season well, with two wins and a draw from their opening games leaving them fifth in the Premier League. But now, an injury concern to one of their highly-valued young talents has emerged.

Newcastle talent set for spell sidelined

That comes as The Athletic report that highly-rated forward Garang Kuol has suffered a serious injury in training that will see him miss at least two months of the season. The 19-year-old winger had been expected to leave on loan over the summer as he looks to continue his development after two previously unsuccessful spells away from the club.

However, after he suffered a short-term knee injury in pre-season, his chances of departure were wiped out by a torn muscle in his thigh, which is set to leave him sidelined for two months at the least.

The Athletic reveal that it is a "grade three tear to his right quad", which will see him reassessed about a potential departure in January, with a loan move still the expected outcome after Howe deemed him not yet ready to be a part of proceedings on Tyneside.

Having been signed with high hopes and still having two years left to run on his £5,000 a week deal at St James' Park, Newcastle fans will be hoping that Kuol can deliver on his massive promise in the years to come and save them significant fees in the transfer market.