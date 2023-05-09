Newcastle United have been warned by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville amid the recent reports surrounding a potential move for Neymar in the summer.

Do Newcastle want to sign Neymar?

Defeat on the weekend has put the brakes on Newcastle's push for a spot inside the top four with Liverpool closing the gap down to just three points.

Eddie Howe's men will have the opportunity to potentially increase their margin back to six points when they play their game in hand over the Reds.

With the target now firmly set on playing Champions League football next season, the calibre of players being linked with a potential move to Tyneside has increased.

Indeed, reports are now claiming the Saudi-based owners would be keen on the possibility of bringing the Brazilian star, Neymar, to St James' Park.

There is the suggestion that Paris Saint-Germain could be open to the notion of selling Neymar in the upcoming summer window with Newcastle keen to add at left-wing.

However, speaking on his own podcast, Gary Neville has warned Newcastle that this may not be a possible signing which would benefit the club:

(23:05) "That would scare me to death, that sort of signing, not because I mean Neymar's a sensational player. But I think Eddie Howe all of a sudden would sort of have a circus. Eddie Howe doesn't need a circus up here.

"You know, you think about what Newcastle are at this moment in time they're building, they've got foundations, what you don't want to do is basically go and disrupt that."

"Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth are going to have to be strong I think. They're going to have to be strong with the ownership who may want an acceleration [in calibre of signings]."

Should Newcastle sign Neymar?

The notion of signing a player of Neymar's calibre can potentially be viewed as the moment when Manchester City signed Robinho back in 2008.

It is a deal which perhaps not many people could see happening, but it would certainly put the Toon on the map when it comes to their ambition for the future.

The Brazilian is a player who has won enough trophies to fill out a number of cabinets from his time at Santos, Barcelona and PSG.

His ability on the ball is something which almost any club would welcome at their club with the Brazilian ranking inside the upper second percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (via Fbref).

Broadcaster Damien Bartonek has hailed the 31-year-old as a "magician" and it is clear to see why when he has provided over two (2.21) successful take-ons per game this season.

However, this is a player who could potentially bring a number of off-field issues to what appears to be a tight-knit Newcastle side.

The £946k-per-week star has reportedly not been shy of speaking his mind to senior officials at the club in front of the squad which is something which would surely rock the current Newcastle side.

Adding to his issues off the field, the Brazilian is not a player who has proven reliable on the pitch with yearly injury issues seeing him miss significant game time.

Of course, the signing of Neymar would be a real statement for Newcastle, but it could certainly present a host of issues too.