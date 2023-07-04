Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as the Magpies eye a busy summer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Eddie Howe is expected to continue to deliver in the transfer window, after the North East side confirmed the marquee signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a fee of £55m this week.

Having gained access to the Champions League for the first time since 2002/03, Newcastle have a bolstered pull going into the window, with added financial reassurance from Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Public Investment Fund.

Howe could add to the joy of securing Tonali by setting his sights on Inacio, who is a player in demand this summer.

What’s the latest on Goncalo Inacio to Newcastle United?

As reported by Football Insider on Monday, Newcastle are ‘plotting’ a move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The report claims that the Magpies are ‘exploring’ the idea of signing the defender, who “fits the profile” of the individual the club are wanting to hire.

Spanish publication AS listed Arsenal and Liverpool as other candidates eyeing the 21-year-old, who is valued by his club at €45m (£39m).

What could Goncalo Inacio offer to Newcastle United?

Despite discovering the perfect balance in central defence between Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, the Magpies could bolster their back line this summer to add depth and competition in the position.

Another area that sparks rumours that Newcastle could recruit a defender this summer is the uncertainty surrounding the future of Jamaal Lascelles, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

The club captain made just 11 appearances in all competitions last season, registering just two starts in the Premier League all year.

As reported by Football Insider this week, the Englishman will have a ‘decision to make’ this summer on whether he opts to depart or risk facing another campaign deprived of game time.

Should the 29-year-old decide to leave, Howe could find his perfect replacement in Inacio, who had impressed as a standout centre-back in Europe last term.

Lauded as “complete” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old flexed his ability in being an assured presence in Sporting’s defence, contributing to seven clean sheets in 26 Liga Portugal starts.

As per Sofascore, the Portuguese ace won 59% of his total duels in the league, as well as averaging 1.4 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game to cement himself as one of the most important figures in Ruben Amorim’s side.

One of the most impressive areas of the defender's game is his ability on the ball, with Kulig describing him as being ‘one of the most interesting’ centre-backs in Europe.

As per FBref, the central defender could add an alternate strength to Newcastle’s side, highlighted through his monstrous average of 9.04 progressive passes per 90, showing his ability to get the ball forward from the back.

To put into comparison the new outlet that Inacio could hand to Howe at St James’ Park, Schar averaged an average of 3.90 progressive passes per 90, with Botman following with an average of 2.50, via FBref.

Newcastle could add a new layer of solidity by signing Incacio, who could not only allow Lascelles to leave without repercussion on numbers in the squad, but also prove to be an upgrade to those already on show in the North East.