Newcastle United have not been expected to have a busy end to the summer transfer window after completing their business efficiently this summer.

However, such could change after Sven Botman sustained an ankle injury against Liverpool at the weekend, with Eddie Howe's side now likely to move Dan Burn into the central defence from left-back.

While the 6 foot 6 colossus has been dependable for the Magpies, Botman's absence highlights a slight lack of depth in this department, and as such a late swoop could be made.

What's the latest on Harry Maguire to Newcastle?

According to Chronicle Live, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is available for loan and could prove to be the perfect stop-gap option, with the Magpies linked with the £190k-per-week titan earlier in the window.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has also claimed that Newcastle were convinced that activity had come to a close this summer barring any injuries, but of course, this was before Botman's ankle issue and now the club's hand could be forced.

How good is Harry Maguire?

Maguire has endured a tough time at the Theatre of Dreams of late, losing his captaincy after losing his place under Erik ten Hag, who has opted for the axis of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his first-choice partnership at the back.

Such fortunes are a far cry from the expectations after the England international completed an £80m move to Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019. For some context, he is now valued at just £18m by FootballTransfers.

Maguire seemingly has reservations over exiting Old Trafford having been reluctant to join West Ham United earlier in the window, with the Hammers pulling out after growing tired of waiting for the one-time Hull City man to agree terms on a £30m transfer.

Whilst he has been branded "diabolical" by The Redmen TV's Ste Hoare, Maguire has chalked up 175 displays for the Red Devils, winning the Carabao Cup, and is a 57-cap England international, with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate once proclaiming he has “never let his country down”.

Once heralded for his "dominant" and "dictating" demeanour by Ten Hag, Maguire ranks among the top 18% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 22% for progressive carries and the top 10% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, emphasising his technical ability and prowess in the air.

If Botman's injury leaves him sidelined for months rather than weeks, Maguire could be the perfect option to serve in his stead, in a move that would prove to be an upgrade on Burn.

Burn has been a commendable component to Howe's side since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £13m deal in January 2022, and while he has occupied the left-back role for the lion's share of his time on Tyneside, he is naturally a centre-half and as such will fill Botman's boots.

But given the £55k-per-week titan's lack of minutes at centre-back and being the "weak point" in the Newcastle backline, as has been said by pundit Gianni Buttice, Maguire would prove to be an ideal and timely upgrade.

Especially as the 31-year-old was exposed during Liverpool's late victory at St. James' Park, with The Chronicle's Lee Ryder claiming he was 'left in a spin' after Darwin Nunez scored a late winner in a destructive, two-goal cameo.

Maguire has been no stranger to criticism over the past several years, but beneath all the talk there is a solid, hard-working defender with leadership qualities to make a marked improvement on Newcastle's team.

Such skills should leave the Magpies in good stead this season, adding an established star to a thriving fold to bolster the club's chances across four competitions this year, with silverware ostensibly on the horizon.