Highlights

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose believes that new signing Harvey Barnes will be an "upgrade" on outgoing winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Is Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle?

Newcastle have wasted no time in reinforcing their squad ahead of an exciting season in which they have returned to the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2002/03 season.

Sandro Tonali was the first marquee singing of the summer after arriving from AC Milan for £55m and has now been joined by Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes in a deal worth £38m.

The former Foxes man scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season and was one of the few shining lights in a dismal campaign at the King Power Stadium. His performances have earned him not only a move back to the top-flight, but a move to a Champions League side and last year's Carabao Cup finalists.

However, to make room for Barnes, someone has to leave. In this instance, that's Saint-Maximin, the effervescent trickster whose four-year Newcastle career is coming to an end amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

While Saint-Maximin has often flattered to deceive, offering style over substance, he has entrenched himself as a firm fan favourite at St. James' Park as a result of his ability to get fans on the edge of their seats.

The Frenchman's tricks and flicks will be missed on Tyneside, but Ambrose, who played in Europe 15 times for the Magpies, believes that Barnes offers Eddie Howe an upgrade on Saint-Maximin and is more suited to the manager's play style.

When asked on talkSPORT whether Barnes was an upgrade, he said: "I think in terms of what manager is at the football club yes, I think this is an Eddie Howe player, this is an Eddie Howe player.

"He's good on the ball, fantastic work ethic, he's young, he's hungry, he wants to succeed. He's obviously done really well last season as well, I think 13 Premier League goals in a Leicester team that got relegated. He's exciting for me and I think in terms of an upgrade to Saint-Maximin, I think he is."

Ambrose added: "I've reached out to a couple of people who are huge Newcastle fans, and if you go on social media you would think Allan Saint-Maximin is a god at Newcastle, but you can't go on social media. He's 26 now, I think four full seasons, not hit five league goals in a season, I think 12 Premier League goals in 84 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle.

"For someone of that talent, the talent that he has, that's not a good enough return in my opinion. I think when you're back's against the wall, I don't think he turns up. "

Ambrose also suggests that the French winger may have an "attitude problem" and "gets fined a lot", perhaps one of the reasons Howe is not too bothered by losing the mercurial talent.

Barnes certainly appears to be more suited to Howe's system in which there is greater tactical discipline and emphasis placed on work ethic than Saint-Maximin, while also boasting a better statistical output in the English top-flight.

While Saint-Maximin's departure is yet to be finalised amid Saudi interest, there is a growing sense that his exit is only a matter of time.

Who is better - Barnes or Saint-Maximin?

When comparing the two in the Premier League last season, it's evident that Barnes is the player in better form.

Barnes managed 34 appearances, compared to Saint-Maximin's 25, recording a combined 14 goal and assists to the Newcastle winger's six.

Barnes outperformed his expected goals by 4.1 showcasing his smart finishing ability, boasting a higher shot on target percentage and shot on target total per 90 too. The 25-year-old provides a greater goal threat by some margin than Saint-Maximin which could be one of the reasons Howe was so keen to bring the Englishman up north.

However, when it comes to dribbling and progressive carrying, Saint-Maximin is the clear winner. He boasted a 57.6% successful take-on percentage compared to Barnes' 29.7%, as well as just seven fewer carries into the penalty area despite having played nine fewer games than Barnes.

While both players offer different skill sets, Barnes appears to be more suited to effectively implementing Howe's needs for Newcastle.