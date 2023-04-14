Newcastle United are believed to be showing an interest in the Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Do Newcastle want another left-winger?

Eddie Howe's men have established themselves as serious contenders for the top four this season after a stunning 2022/23 campaign so far.

And with the prospect of playing more games next season as a result of European qualification, it seems as if the Toon are looking to beef up their squad depth.

Over the January window, Newcastle splashed the cash on the England youngster Anthony Gordon who is yet to make much of a splash himself on the pitch.

In fact, the 22-year-old has only really made the headlines in a black and white shirt after his reaction on the weekend after being substituted off by Howe.

The youngster was clearly left unimpressed having only been brought on off the bench earlier in the game.

Despite having options on the left wing, reports have suggested the Magpies are looking to take another option from a fellow Premier League outfit in the form of Barnes.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has waxed lyrical about how good of a fit the 25-year-old would be for the Tyneside club:

(35:30) "So they do want this other player and I think Barnes would suit Eddie Howe down to the ground. I really do. I think he'd be the perfect fit for Newcastle.

"And I think he's great. I love Harvey Barnes. I think he's not had the plaudits he deserves at Leicester I think [James] Maddison's overshadowed him press-wise/media-wise, but he's got 10 goals from out wide in that Leicester team which is mightily impressive."

Could Barnes be the perfect fit for Howe?

On the right side of the front three, Miguel Almiron's transformation under Howe has provided the Toon with a strong return in front of goal.

Indeed, the Paraguayan winger has been able to provide the Magpies with an impressive 11 goals and one assist in the Premier League alone (via Transfermarkt).

The impact off the left has not been as impressive with Allan Saint-Maximin having only offered up one goal and five assists as Gordon remains in search for his first contribution.

And if Newcastle are to play in the elite European competition next season, then they are going to need players from all over the pitch contributing to the side.

Barnes is a player who has certainly provided an impressive return in the Premier League this season with 10 goals and one assist (via Transfermarkt).

The £35k-per-week winger has been hailed as "special" by journalist Adam Bates in the past and he is certainly showing signs of that this season as he exceeds his XG by over two goals (via FBref).

Spending £45m on Gordon in January shows Newcastle have a lot of belief they can get the absolute best out of the youngster.

However, if they are to be playing Champions League football next season, perhaps they need a proven option out left who they could rely on to chip in with goals.