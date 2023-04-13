Newcastle United are believed to be looking at Leicester City's Harvey Barnes as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

Could Barnes leave Leicester in the summer?

The Foxes find themselves in a really tricky position going into the final games of the Premier League season with relegation a real threat.

They have recently parted ways with their manager, Brendan Rodgers, and hired Dean Smith until the end of the campaign as interim boss.

Regardless of whether Leicester manage to avoid the drop, this season may have put serious question marks over the future of players like Barnes.

In recent seasons, the Foxes have been fighting for Champions League football and lifting their first-ever FA Cup, yet they now find themselves just weeks away from potential relegation.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the £35k-per-week ace is a player who feels he may need a move in the summer to continue his development.

And it is believed an option for him could potentially be Newcastle with the Magpies flying high in the Premier League table as they battle for a spot inside the top four.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, insider Jacque Talbot has suggested Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 25-year-old with the summer window just weeks away:

(1:00) "Not really much of a surprise if you're a Newcastle fan, you know, Eddie Howe loves his Premier League players, English players, Harvey Barnes has got 10 goals already this season with a struggling side.

"Leicester could even be relegated, so obviously that's going to help tremendously in their pursuit of him. Can play in the middle and on left, I believe so yeah, that's what we heard."

Would Barnes upgrade Newcastle?

It would certainly be an interesting addition to the side given the options Howe currently has on the left wing in Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon.

The latter has experienced injury issues over recent weeks which has allowed the Frenchman to make a solid run in the side where he has largely impressed.

And it is only a matter of months on from when the Toon parted with £45m for Gordon in the January transfer window.

However, it could definitely create a fierce battle for competition if Barnes was also to be added to the options at left wing ahead of next season.

But is it a headache which Howe would welcome?

Previously hailed as "special" by journalist Adam Bate, Barnes has actually returned the lowest number of shot-creating actions (2.01) in comparison to the two current Newcastle left-wingers (via Fbref).

However, his actual return in front of goal has been mightily impressive with 10 goals and one assist in the league which is more than the Newcastle pair combined.

It is apparent Barnes could provide Newcastle with a real attacking threat, but his arrival could certainly cause issues on Tyneside with the spot at left-wing at stake ahead of the new campaign.