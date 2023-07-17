Newcastle United could finalise the deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes next week should all go according to plan according to Rudy Galletti

The Englishman scored 13 Premier League goals last season and is appreciated by Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

Will Harvey Barnes join Newcastle United?

It looks like the Englishman is finally going to secure his long-awaited move to Tyneside.

It was first reported on July 7th by Matt Law that the Champions League side were closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old, who had recently just suffered a devastating relegation with boyhood club Leicester.

Newcastle reportedly became the player's first choice, with the side beating out fellow Premier League sides in West Ham United and Aston Villa in convincing the winger to join their club, with manager Eddie Howe being incredibly keen on bringing in the forward who he believes is "tried and trusted" at the Premier League level

However, according to Sky Sports, the Magpies are yet to submit an official offer for Barnes, with reports stating that the club is waiting on the sale of French attacker Allan Saint-Maximin in order to provide the funds to get the deal over the line.

West Ham has remained in constant contact with Leicester and are in a position to make a move should the potential switch to Tyneside collapse. However, according to Rudy Galleti, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the deal could be finalised next week, with Newcastle willing to pay around £35m for the player that Leicester valued at £40m: “Unless there’s a twist, the next week will be decisive for Barnes to Newcastle. Discussions are ongoing at a good pace and Eddie Howe wants Barnes. Despite the talks being at a good stage between West Ham and Leicester, Harvey Barnes prefers to join Newcastle and he has already agreed the terms of his move. Now it’s up to the clubs, as Newcastle are willing to pay around £35m for the English player. As told, during the next week the deal could be finalised.”

Who else will sign for Newcastle United this window?

Once the side finalises the deal for Barnes, the club's focus should switch to defensive reinforcements.

Newcastle have already made a major move this window, securing the signing of AC Milan maestro Sandro Tonali for a fee reported to be £55m. The young midfielder who had been dubbed as the "next Andrea Pirlo" signed a five year deal and was a massive coup for the Magpies ahead of their first season back in Europe's elite competition in over two decades.

The club also pursued attacking midfield options, with reports linking them to both James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai, but both players instead opted for moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively. However, that is a position to keep an eye on for the rest of the summer should a player become available.

Defensively, Newcastle lacks depth, with the club only having three recognised senior centre-halves available in Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar. Reports have linked Howe's side with a move for Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who currently plays for Sporting CP. The player reportedly has a release clause in his contract for €60m (£51.5m), however the Geordie club intends to complete a deal that falls "well below" the value of that clause.

It is an important summer for Newcastle ahead of their return to the Champions League, but securing this deal for Harvey Barnes will be a very positive step forward.