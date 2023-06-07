Newcastle United could be set for another summer of spending to bolster their impressive squad after securing Champions League football next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Tino Livramento?

According to The NUFC Blog, Newcastle are plotting a move for Southampton star Valentino Livramento this summer.

As per the report, the club's hierarchy have been in contact with representatives of the talented full-back and are also interested in his teammate Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Livramento is represented by the same football agency - Wasserman - as Eddie Howe and Newcastle stalwart Ryan Fraser, so it is claimed that clear lines of communication have been made in pursuit of the player.

Would Livramento be a good signing for Newcastle?

It is no secret that Howe is a big believer in nurturing young English talent, something he proved during his tenure at Bournemouth and has started to implement in his current team with England U21s international Anthony Gordon the latest to join the fold at St James' Park.

As a result, the signing of Livramento - who has a reported price tag of £40m - would make perfect sense for the Magpies manager and could even be the rightful heir to Kieran Trippier's huge role in the team.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old - hailed a "great talent" by former Spurs ace Ledley King - suffered an ACL injury in April 2022 but did manage to return to the final two games of the season when Southampton had already confirmed relegation from the Premier League.

The rising star - who graduated from Chelsea's famous Cobham academy - played a key role in his breakout season with Saints over his 28 top-flight appearances, scoring one goal, registering one assist and creating four big chances, as well as averaging 1.7 interceptions, 1.9 tackles, 1.1 successful dribbles and 5.1 duels won per game, proving that when fit he is a consistent all-rounder on the right flank.

Indeed, the youngster is unlikely to come in and steal the starting spot from Trippier next season if he was to join the club this summer, however, with the England international now 32 years old and Livramento easing his way back into football after a horrific injury it could be the perfect opportunity to bring in an understudy who already has huge potential and top-flight experience.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Livramento would be a fantastic signing for the Magpies this summer and would give them a ready-made Trippier heir who can develop his craft and learn from one of the most experienced right-backs in the league to fulfil his true potential.