Newcastle United could enter the transfer market for multiple additions this summer in order to juggle both domestic and European football heading into 2023/24, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle United and Eddie Howe?

Newcastle took a big step forward to securing a top-four finish on Thursday night, with a double from Callum Wilson and strikes from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy giving the Magpies a comfortable 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

In terms of the Premier League, Newcastle now sit third place in the table on 62 points, eight clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth position having played a game less than their divisional rivals.

Magpies boss Howe is taking nothing for granted in his side's pursuit of Champions League qualification, stating to Sky Sports after the win over Everton:

"We know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective. It puts us in a lot stronger position. To get six points from Tottenham and Everton is a great return."

Of course, the prospect of playing in the Champions League next season has sent the rumour mill spiralling over potential additions at St James' Park in the summer, with the likes of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Barcelona pair Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele among those linked with a move to Newcastle.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Sky Sports reporter Downie has backed Howe to make several signings in the transfer window.

Downie told FFC: "It was interesting at his press conference today [Wednesday], he was actually asked if he's ever been to Champions League match before and he was racking his brains and couldn't even think of one.

"But he's the sort of guy that is so meticulous in everything he does, he works around the clock to ensure that he is the best that he can be. You know that he will do everything in his power to be a success in the Champions League.

"Only time will tell, Newcastle will have to go into that with very little experience in the first team squad and obviously, with the manager, no experience whatsoever and as it stands a very small squad, they're going to have to bring in a raft of players in the summer to, I think, make them competitive on both fronts."

How far can Newcastle United go under Eddie Howe?

Howe isn't someone known for setting defined expectations and will prepare his side game by game rather than looking too far ahead to the future; however, it has to be said, the sky is the limit for Newcastle when you consider their talented squad and financial capability.

Not only have they given themselves an excellent chance of Champions League qualification this term, but they also reached the Carabao Cup final in 2022/23, which was their first cup final in any major competition since 1999.

Looking ahead, expecting Newcastle to be title challengers in the near future may be a stretch, though if they can regularly compete for continental qualification and try and win some silverware then they could really start to establish themselves among the elite of English football.

Either way, it's an exciting time for anyone to be a Toon fan right now and Howe will duly receive plaudits for the magnificent job he's done at St James' Park.