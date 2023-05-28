Wolverhampton Wanderers are not in the most enviable financial situation at present, and opulent Newcastle United could look to exploit their rivals' woes and swoop for forward Hwang Hee-chan.

What's the latest on Hwang Hee-chan to Newcastle?

According to The Mirror, Newcastle - alongside Tottenham Hotspur - have emerged as surprise candidates for the transfer of the South Korean phenom, with manager Julen Lopetegui under pressure to thin his squad out amid monetary worries.

Wolves' manager's own future is cast into doubt following FFP troubles at Molineux, and Newcastle, who have qualified for the Champions League this season, could mount a transfer charge for a player who could supplement the flowing Tyneside fold.

While not the most prolific ace around, Hwang would be a dynamic addition to Eddie Howe's thriving outfit, and having cost the Old Gold only £14m in January 2022, his signing could be a shrewd one.

Should Newcastle sign Hwang Hee-chan?

While many Magpies supporters will be optimistic that 'marquee' signings can be made this summer, Howe is unlikely to scrap the formula that has crafted such a sturdy foundation ahead of an ostensibly illustrious future.

Some of the biggest success stories on Tyneside this term consist of Dan Burn (£13m), Nick Pope (£10m) and, of course, Kieran Trippier (£12m), with the latter bestowed the honour of the club's Player of the Season, although any one of the regulars on the pitch could stake a claim for the award.

Hwang could etch his name onto this list with a move, having now forged 62 appearances with Wolves and plundered nine goals and four assists after joining from RB Leipzig.

He would be an "exceptional" signing - as he was lauded by former Liefering and Salzburg head coach Peter Zeidler - providing cover and adding a dimension when called upon with his distinctive skill set.

His defensive acumen would also be an invaluable addition to United's set-up, with the 51-cap star ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of tackles, the top 9% for rate of interceptions and the top 1% for rate of blocks per 90, as per FBref.

His "brutal dynamism", as also proclaimed by Zeidler, would only enrich Newcastle's offensive pool and offers shades of one Roberto Firmino, with the iconic forward's versatility and selfless exploits at Anfield integral in the success of Jurgen Klopp's outfit over the past several years.

That likeness between the pair was noted by the Bundesliga's official website, which claimed that 'Hwang is not dissimilar to Liverpool's former Hoffenheim striker Firmino', while also stating:

'Comfortable with both feet, with the strength to hold off an opponent and the pace to exploit space, he could cause problems for many a Bundesliga defence – just like Brazil international Firmino did before him.'

Completing 81% of his passes in the Premier League last year and 78% this term, as per WhoScored, Hwang boasts a similar assurance to his Brazilian counterpart, who ranks among the top 9% of forwards for pass completion, while also utilising his 'dynamic' flair to open up opportunities for the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

While Hwang is not the biggest star in the Premier League, his signature would be an astute addition, one which could provide further success for Newcastle next season.