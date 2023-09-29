Trying to balance European football with Premier League action, alongside cup football, can be difficult for any club at the best of times, and that's why Newcastle United spent money on adding to their squad in the summer. Yet, even after those additions, they have suffered the inevitable blow of injuries to key players.

So far this season, the Magpies have already been forced to cope without Fabian Schar for a period of time and still remain without Joe Willock. With the fixtures starting to come thick and fast, too, the last thing Eddie Howe would have wanted is another injury blow, which makes the latest update all the more frustrating.

What's the latest Newcastle injury news?

With games against Burnley and Paris Saint-Germain coming up, Howe would have wanted a full squad at his disposal, especially when welcoming the French champions to St James' Park. The former Bournemouth boss will have to deal with the hand he has been dealt, however, with Willock still out, and a fresh injury update regarding Harvey Barnes not exactly brimming with positivity.

Howe confirmed the news of the winger's injury, saying, via Fabrizio Romano: "He's going to be out for around three months. No surgery required which is good news but his foot is now in a boot. It's an injury underneath his toe."

With that said, Newcastle must now hope that the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak avoid any injuries of their own, which would leave the Magpies' attack fairly blunt. It's a major blow for Barnes, meanwhile, given that he was just getting his St James' Park career going, having made the move from Leicester City in the summer.

When he returns, the winger could dive straight into some important fixtures, however, with Newcastle potentially competing in the Champions League knockout stage.

How has Harvey Barnes performed this season?

Prior to his injury, it's fair to say that Barnes was finding his feet at Newcastle, scoring once and assisting once in seven appearances in all competitions. The winger's mixed start, combined with a major injury blow, will worry those at St James' Park, who will hope to see his best form when he returns from the sidelines.

At his best, Barnes has earned deserved praise, including from Alan Hutton, who told Football Insider: "Harvey Barnes is an excellent player, he has got that raw pace, he can score goals, he can assist. He had a little dip in form but you see him coming back. He is a live wire and I think that is what Newcastle like, these players that can get the fans off their seats.

"The likes of [Miguel] Almiron, Callum Wilson, [Alexander] Isak, they are all intelligent players that want to run forward and he does that."

With that said, it's clear that Newcastle have a player capable of changing a game for them when at his best. The Magpies will just hope that, once Barnes is back from injury, he returns in top form.