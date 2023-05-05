Newcastle United are interested in making a move for Paris-Saint Germain superstar Neymar in the summer window, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

What's going on with Neymar?

The 31-year-old looks set to depart PSG this summer, following fan protests outside his house calling for him to leave the club, and the Premier League could be a viable destination.

PSG are believed to be willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian superstar, who cost the club a world-record £200m back in 2017.

Neymar has two years left on his contract, but it appears his time in the French capital will come to an end, with both sides seemingly keen to move on.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast (3.50), Bailey revealed that Newcastle's owners, PIF, are interested in signing Neymar as the club prepares to potentially return to the Champions League.

"It's our understanding, sources have told us that Newcastle United's majority shareholders, PIF, have a real interest in bringing Neymar to the Premier League," he stated.

"This is a real thing. Newcastle, I think it is an ideal fit for him in some ways. They do want a left-sided forward. They want a marquee signing, they love Brazilians.

"It wouldn't be a cheap deal, we're being told PSG would want around £75m, maybe a bit more."

Should Newcastle move for Neymar?

Newcastle have already made incredible progress since PIF came in and hired Eddie Howe, and the signings they have made have helped take them from a relegation battle to European football.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak arrived for big fees, but as signings who can be around for the long-term.

Neymar - hailed an "artist" by Christophe Galtier - would be a move away from this strategy, but given that Newcastle are returning to Europe for the first time in around ten years, he could provide an instant injection of quality which could help them compete at the top level.

The former Barcelona star has only made 29 appearances in what has been another injury-hit campaign, but his quality has often shone through, scoring 18 and assisting 17 times in all competitions.

Neymar would arguably be the biggest signing in Newcastle's history in terms of status, arriving as a Champions League winner and Brazil's talisman, and the club could even benefit commercially from such a huge transfer.

An attacker such as Allan Saint-Maximin could potentially leave in order to make space for Neymar, but despite his age and injury record, he could be the statement signing to help take Newcastle to the next level.