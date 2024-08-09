Looking to instantly follow up on the signing of William Osula, Newcastle United are now reportedly investigating the chance to put their Saudi Arabia links to good use and sign a defensive reinforcement for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' summer transfer window has seemingly been kickstarted by Osula, who arrives as a player for both the future and the forthcoming campaign looking to provide backup for Alexander Isak. The former Sheffield United forward is Newcastle's fifth signing of the summer, following John Ruddy, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly and Odysseas Vlachodimos through the door at St James' Park.

Speaking to the club's official website after putting pen to paper, Osula said: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came. It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

The Dane may well be just the start too. Now, according to Felipe Silva of UOL Esporte, Newcastle are investigating the chance to sign Luiz Felipe this summer in a deal that would see them put their Saudi links to good use to welcome the Al-Ittihad centre-back.

Those at St James' Park reportedly like Felipe's profile as they look to secure a defensive addition for Howe's side. Of course, Newcastle have been linked to Marc Guehi on that front recently, so the Saudi defender could come in on the cheap to provide depth alongside their potential marquee arrival.

"High-level" Felipe should arrive with Guehi

Whilst the 27-year-old wouldn't steal the same headlines as Guehi, he would bring an instant wealth of experience to Newcastle's backline as a former Lazio, Real Betis and Salernitana defender. Having spent just one season away from European football too, the Italian wouldn't take long to get back to the level he was at Lazio and Betis, perhaps handing Newcastle a major boost.

The defender certainly has his fans across European football, with Real Betis' Marc Bartra describing him as a "high-level player" when asked about the possibility of Felipe's return to the La Liga side this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much Al-Ittihad demand for their centre-back this summer, but his price tag would likely be cheaper than that of Guehi's, who's reportedly worth upwards of £60m this month.

With the Premier League campaign just a week away and two centre-backs still on the treatment table for the forseeable future, the Magpies would be wise to add experience and depth to go with Guehi in the coming days.