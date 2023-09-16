It's still early into the 2023/24 season, but Newcastle United cannot afford to drop points this evening after suffering defeat across the past three Premier League outings.

St. James' Park will host Brentford, who have yet to taste defeat this season, drawing three of their four outings; Eddie Howe's side will need to harness the quality from the performance against Aston Villa on the opening day if they are to dismantle a stubborn and cohesive outfit.

There is no cause for panic, with the Magpies possibly enduring the toughest start of any team in the division, and there is now an opportunity under the Tyneside lights to kickstart an exciting campaign, with a two-decade-long wait for Champions League football only days away from ending.

What is the Newcastle team news?

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, Howe confirmed that there are a couple of injury issues to wrest with ahead of the pivotal clash against the Bees.

Star defender Sven Botman has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last month, but is nearing a comeback, with Howe claiming he could "possibly" feature today.

Sandro Tonali, signed from AC Milan in a £55m transfer in July, has picked up a knock on international duty and appears to be a doubt, while Elliot Anderson may also miss the match against Thomas Frank's side after withdrawing from Scotland duty with a knock of his own.

There were concerns that dynamic winger Miguel Almiron had picked up an injury with Paraguay earlier this week, though such fears appear to have been quelled, but after an intense start to the season and fears of a muscular issue in South America, Howe might now be inclined to issue a change to his starting line-up.

How good is Jacob Murphy?

Having failed to grace the grass since making a four-minute cameo against Aston Villa, Jacob Murphy may well be in contention for his first start of the season later today, with Howe likely considering ways to rejuvenate his side after a disappointing opening.

The £35k-per-week gem failed to impress for much of his time on Tyneside before growing into his skin under Howe's stewardship, now a valuable and versatile member of the squad.

Before the 2022/23 campaign, Murphy yielded just five goals from 106 outings for Newcastle, but almost doubled that tally after plundering four strikes in the Premier League last year, hailed for his “relentless” work rate by journalist Chris Waugh.

One of those goals came against Brentford in a 5-1 demolition 11 months ago, and Howe might indeed be wise to unleash a player who enjoys playing against today's opposition in Murphy, whose application and tenacity could prove crucial.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 28-year-old ranks among the top 25% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 12% for progressive carries and touches in the attacking box per 90, which could be integral in breaking the Bees backline, pushing through a resolute block.

Having also been dubbed "so important" to Howe's system by Waugh, Murphy deserves a maiden starting berth against Brentford, with his composure and diligence down the right channel the coolness needed to restore the Magies' verve.