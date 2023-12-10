Newcastle United suffered an excruciating 3-0 defeat to Everton on Thursday night, meaning the Magpies failed to capitalise on Tottenham Hotspur's loss to West Ham United and remain below Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Injuries and inconsistency have been the story of Newcastle's season so far, with the former being the catalyst for the latter. The players are dropping like flies at the moment and just when head coach Eddie Howe thought he was getting some first-team members back from training, Jamaal Lascelles limped off at Goodison Park and had to be replaced by Emil Krafth.

Nevertheless, there is one player capable of filling the 30-year-old's boots against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon should he join the lengthy injury list - Paul Dummett.

Jamaal Lascelles' stats this season

Having been a constant starter for Newcastle ever since joining the club at the beginning of the 2014/15 season for £7m, Lascelles found himself knocked down the pecking order when Sven Botman was brought to St. James' Park in 2022 for £32m. The experienced centre-back made merely 11 appearances in all competitions, including just seven in the Premier League.

Since making his debut for the Geordie outfit, Lascelles' minutes significantly dipped in the previous campaign, pinpointing exactly when Botman arrived to take his place in the lineup.

Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle United Season Appearances Minutes 2015/16 24 1,693 2016/17 47 3,978 2017/18 35 3,048 2018/19 34 2,846 2019/20 29 2,526 2020/21 21 1,762 2021/22 27 2,146 2022/23 11 463 2023/24 15 1,272 Stats via Transfermarkt

Lascelles has already made around three times the number of appearances this season as he did last term. One of the primary reasons for this is that Botman suffered a long-term injury back in September. However, the former England U21 international's recent performances have proved to Howe that he still has a future with Newcastle.

This season, Lascelles has held his own defensively against all centre-backs in Europe's top-five leagues. The Englishman is sitting in the top 7% for aerial duels won per 90 and the top 19% for shots blocked per 90, according to FBref. The centre-half has done well to fill in during Botman's absence but now could potentially face a spell on the sidelines himself.

Paul Dummett's stats this season

Paul Dummett has nor been a key player for the Magpies since Rafa Benitez left the club in 2019. However, despite only making seven appearances across the last three seasons, Howe handed the Welshman a new contract during the summer which will keep him at St. James' Park until July of next year.

Dummett's game time since Benitez's final season in charge has been pretty dismal, posing questions about Howe's decision to hand the defender back-to-back one-year contract extensions.

Paul Dummett at Newcastle United Season Appearances Minutes 2018/19 26 1,986 2019/20 17 1,241 2020/21 16 1,376 2021/22 3 198 2022/23 1 90 2023/24 3 184 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 6 ft defender has featured a little more this time around than in the previous campaign, making two full appearances in the EFL Cup, although he has seen merely four minutes of action in the Premier League this term, not starting a single game in the top flight.

Now, Howe may have to rely on the 32-year-old if Lascelles is out injured, although, the manager previously labelled Dummett as "absolutely outstanding", so perhaps he will not mind.

Unlike Lascelles, Dummett is left-footed and could slot seamlessly in at the back alongside the right-footed Fabian Schar to form a perfectly symmetrical defensive partnership. The last time the 6 foot titan started a game was in a 3-0 away win over Manchester United in the EFL Cup at the beginning of November. Dummett was superb at the back, making five clearances, and winning 80% of his aerial duels and 100% of his ground duels.

Howe may have to call upon the experienced centre-back but Dummett will be ready to put a shift in with his heart on his sleeve, as he always is, against Spurs today.