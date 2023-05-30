Newcastle United are in a fantastic position to cement their stature as one of Europe's elite after forging a remarkable campaign under Eddie Howe's stewardship, qualifying for the Champions League and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

It's a drastic improvement on the club's efforts in recent history, having failed to reach the top half of the Premier League across the past four seasons and last qualifying for Europe over a decade ago.

The PIF takeover in October 2021 has injected affluence unseen by all but a select few top footballing outfits, and the forthcoming summer transfer window will be imperative to bolster the ranks with first-rate additions, with Howe stating that 'elite' arrivals are imminent.

While the return of European competition will ostensibly provide greater opportunity for peripheral figures at St. James' Park, there are certain figures that will find their bit-part role in the squad only diminished with the expanding calibre of the Tyneside team, one of which being Jamal Lewis.

Should Newcastle sell Jamal Lewis?

Lewis is one ace who will likely be at the epicentre of the summer transition; with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Raphael Guerreiro targetted, it is clear that Newcastle are seeking fresh faces to fortify the defensive left flank.

Signing from Norwich City for £15m in 2020, Lewis has only made 36 appearances and clinched one assist, with 26 of those displays coming in his first term.

Described as "rusty" by Craig Hope during one of his scant opportunities to impress this season, during Newcastle's FA Cup defeat against League One Sheffield Wednesday, it is increasingly hard to believe that Howe will provide a player who has made just eight appearances under his wing.

As per Sofascore, the £38k-per-week defender recorded a dismal average rating of 6.46 in the top-flight last term, making just four starts, and 6.48 the previous campaign, where he enjoyed more frequency on the pitch and started 20 matches.

The 25-year-old was once a highly-rated prospect, emerging as an exciting, marauding full-back with the Canaries and forging 100 outings - scoring two goals and registering four assists - after rising through the club's youth academy.

He was integral in guiding his team to the Premier League and playing a central role in their 19/20 top-flight season, where he made an average of two clearances and 1.8 tackles per match and completed 79% of his passes, impressive despite suffering relegation back to the second tier.

And with Dan Burn, who is naturally a centre-back, entrusted with deployment in Lewis' position in an unorthodox role, the chances of the 30-cap Northern Ireland international flourishing at the club are indeed slight.

It simply hasn't worked out, and Lewis must be ditched this summer to end his misery on Tyneside and open up space for technical director Dan Ashworth to sign a first-rate new defender to enrich the Toon's burgeoning squad.