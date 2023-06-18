Newcastle United are creeping closer towards a breakthrough in negotiations for Leicester City's James Maddison, but still face a battle to reach an agreement for the England international.

What's the latest on James Maddison to Newcastle?

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Newcastle "will move" for the 26-year-old after sustaining a vested interest in his services since failing with a £50m bid last summer.

The sticking point at present lies in the fact that the Foxes feel their prized midfielder is worth £55m, whereas Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth is unwilling to pay more than £40m for a player relegated from the Premier League this term and with just one year left on his current deal.

Having qualified for the Champions League this year after two decades away, the Magpies are looking to make first-rate moves to bolster Eddie Howe's squad and an attacking midfielder has been highlighted as an area for investment.

Should Newcastle sign James Maddison?

The £110k-per-week star endured a torrid season with Leicester succumbing to the drop after years of impressive work under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers, notably winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

However, Maddison can hold his head high after producing prolific and robust performances with regularity despite his outfit's woes, scoring ten goals and supplying nine assists from 28 starts in the Premier League, subsequently mentioned among the "world-class" crop of talent England boast at present by Dean Saunders.

The three-cap gem could catalyse Newcastle's midfield in a manner not too dissimilar to that of Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian maestro thriving at the heart of Arsenal's centre over the past several seasons following his £30m permanent transfer to the club after an initial loan deal.

The Gunners captain is listed as the most comparable midfield player to Maddison via FBref's 'Similar Players" model, and ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 14% for rate of assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for progressive passes, the top 14% for progressive carries and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90.

This illustrates the sensational calibre and impact the "wizard" - as dubbed by footballer Babayele Sodade - has had on this resurgent Arsenal team, now fighting at the forefront of the Premier League pack after years mired in obscurity.

Maddison could emulate this at St. James's Park, ranking among the top 1% of peers for rate of non-penalty goals, rate of assists and shot-creating actions, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90 - praised as a "monster" by journalist Josh Bunting.

Indeed, both players evidently possess that intricate ability to carry the ball forward and unlock a defence with relative ease.

Given the sheer brilliance of Odegaard's trade and his orchestrating prowess, it's clear to see that Newcastle would only flourish by procuring a signature worthy of matching the prominent player in both merit and effectiveness, and Maddison is the man for the job.