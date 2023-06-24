Newcastle United are still interested in acquiring the services of England international James Maddison, claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle United transfer news - What's the latest on James Maddison?

It has been a whirlwind 18 months for Newcastle, going from a relegation battle to finishing inside the top four and preparing to embark on their first Champions League campaign in around two decades.

That new-found success has led to more attention from the footballing world and, unsurprisingly, interest from bigger names.

One of those names, AC Milan star and Italian international Sandro Tonali, now looks to be the newest member of the Toon family after Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that the medical is "already scheduled" and that once the documentation is reviewed, the deal would be "completed."

However, the player that was linked with a move north before there was even so much as a rumour of the Italian donning black and white, is Leicester City's, James Maddison.

The Foxes star was a part of the team relegated from the Premier League this year, but that hasn't put Eddie Howe off of the player once dubbed "world-class" by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite links to the Magpies alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, the Telegraph have claimed any notion of them being front-runners is premature.

The publication have also revealed that Newcastle will have to stump up a hefty £60m for the player to be sold, more than the previously expected price tag of just £40m.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sandro Tonali and James Maddison?

Romano explained that whilst the deal for the AC Milan star was further ahead of the one to get Maddison, the Toon were very much still interested in the Leicester man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's true that they want Tonali and they are closing in on him. For sure he was on the list at Newcastle alongside of course Maddison, who remains a target for Newcastle and Tottenham."

How could Sandro Tonali and James Maddison play together?

The double signing of Tonali and Maddison could be a masterstroke by Newcastle's recruitment department. The pair already appear perfectly suited to one another's playing style and could complement each other wonderfully.

Over the Italian's last 50 games, he has played as a defensive midfielder 39 times and a central midfielder just 11. In contrast, the ex-Leicester "monster" - as once described by journalist Josh Bunting - has played as an attacking midfielder 41 times.

Unsurprisingly, the Milan midfielder's defensive numbers are fantastic.

According to OptaPaolo, his 56 tackles are the most in the squad across all competitions and add to that his 3983 minutes played - also the most in the squad - and Newcastle could have a real engine at the base of their midfield.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 23-year-old is in the top 11% for dribblers tackled, suggesting he has a knack for snuffing out attacks.

With the Lodi-born midfielder at the base of midfield, Maddison will have the opportunity to maximise his best qualities, his attacking threat.

Also, per FBref, the 27-year-old sits in the top 1% of midfielders for non-penalty goals, total shots, assists, expected assists, shot-creating actions and touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

The combination of Tonali's boundless running and defensive nouse with Maddison's excellent attacking output could turn Eddie Howe's midfield into one of the best in the Premier League.