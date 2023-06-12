Newcastle United's potential move for James Maddison has been hailed by presenter Terry Flewers who has suggested this deal would be a real steal for the Toon.

How much is James Maddison worth?

The 2022/23 season will be one Maddison will be looking to forget having been relegated with Leicester City down into the Championship.

However, the England international had a mightily impressive campaign on a personal level as he was able to provide a struggling Leicester with a return of 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League alone (via Transfermarkt).

As a result of his impressive displays at the King Power Stadium, the 26-year-old now looks set to depart over the summer as he looks to play top-flight football.

Although he has been one of the star players at Leicester, his expected exit will provide the Foxes wth an opportunity to bring in some significant funds ahead of their first campaign back in the Championship.

It has even been reported that Leicester could demand a fee in the region of £60m for the midfielder despite them being relegated to the second tier.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers has claimed even if Newcastle end up paying around £50m for the midfielder, this would be a steal which could dramatically improve their side:

"James Madison, excellent, excellent Premier League player with the way Newcastle are playing and developing, he could be an absolute steal, even at £50 million which is the quoted price.

"I believe that is a steal. He's going to take them up to another level as Newcastle look to not only do well in the Champions League but maintain their position in the top four."

Who could sign James Maddison?

Evidently, Newcastle are seriously interested in the possibility of landing Maddison this summer with reports claiming they currently lead the race.

Newcastle have been linked with the England star previously with last summer seeing their two bids rejected by the Foxes as they fell considerably short of their valuation.

However, they are not the only side to have shown their interest in Maddison already this summer with suggestions Spurs had opened over a potential move.

The Lilywhites are also said to hold a long-standing interest in Maddison but are unable to offer him any form of European football for the upcoming season.

There have even been reports over the last few months claiming the newly-crowned Champions League champions, Manchester City, hold an interest in the 26-year-old.

It will be intriguing to see whether Maddison would be willing to take on the change of living up in the north given reports in the recent past have claimed he would be keen to make a move to London.

But with only Arsenal and West Ham United able to provide European football in the capital, perhaps a move to Tyneside has become a lot more appealing.