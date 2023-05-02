Newcastle United have James Maddison identified as one of their priority targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Toon now look set to secure themselves a spot in next season's Champions League having sealed another three points on the weekend against Southampton.

Eddie Howe's side have now pulled nine points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with just five games remaining in their Premier League campaign.

Qualification for Europe's elite competition will potentially provide Newcastle with the opportunity to bring in a new calibre of player that has not previously been possible.

Of course, Newcastle have been able to sign players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak since their takeover in 2021.

However, playing among the best Europe has to offer could possibly unearth a new level of player which could be attracted to a potential move to St James' Park in the summer.

And it seems the impressive additions could continue with Leicester City's star man believed to be on the radar of Dan Ashworth ahead of the summer.

Indeed, speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the future of the England international:

(16:20) "So I expect James Maddison to leave Leicester in the summer no matter what happens with this relegation battle.

"And Tottenham have an interest in him. This is something that they always wanted to do. Already last summer they had his name in the list.

"Newcastle the same, so these two clubs always appreciated James Maddison. In the last weeks, it's true that also Manchester United asked for information to understand the conditions of the potential deal. It's not a priority for Man United at the moment for Tottenham and Newcastle it's one of the names they have in the priority list."

Who should Maddison choose in the summer?

It has been a dreadful campaign for the Foxes who find themselves battling relegation with just a matter of games remaining in their season.

But that is not to say it has been a disappointing campaign for the £110k-per-week Maddison who has shone in what has proven to be a massively underwhelming Leicester side.

The England international has been able to provide an impressive return of nine goals and eight assists in the Premier League alone (via Transfermarkt).

Maddison had the chance to take his goal tally into double figures on Monday night but was unable to convert from the spot against Everton.

However, a move away in the summer does seem to be on the cards with Tottenham Hotspur also believed to be showing an interest.

And this poses an interesting question for the Englishman who will have two big teams - and potentially more - to choose from.

Spurs have been regulars in the top four over recent years with five appearances in the elite European competition over the last seven seasons (via Transfermarkt).

But they do appear to be a team potentially on a downward spiral with this season leaving a lot to be desired.

In comparison, the Toon are looking the exact opposite, but it is whether there is a belief from Maddison that they are there to stay at the top table or whether they have just taken advantage of the poor seasons of other sides like Spurs.

After all, this is a player who Alan Shearer has waxed lyrical about before having put him in his Team of the Week just a matter of months ago:

"“Leicester are a side transformed when he plays. Led by example with a goal and assist,” Shearer said about the midfielder.