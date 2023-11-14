"How many injuries have we got?" barked Kieran Trippier to a disgruntled fan following Newcastle United's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday evening in what was a very unhappy return to the Vitality Stadium for manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are currently missing 13 players through injuries and suspensions and are down to the bare bones at the moment, having picked up just two wins from their last six games in all competitions.

The defence has been plagued with problems this season too. Both Dan Burn and Sven Botman will be missing in action for quite some time, while Matt Targett and Javi Manquillo are also unavailable. As a result, the Newcastle boss has already begun looking for defensive reinforcements.

Newcastle transfer latest

Back in January, the Geordie club dipped into Premier League rivals Everton's pool of players to strengthen the squad ahead of a tense top-four race. Eventually, the two clubs agreed on a £45m fee for Anthony Gordon and the winger was on his way to St. James' Park.

Amid an injury crisis at the club, FootballTransfers are reporting that Newcastle have their eyes on another gem from Goodison Park and will look to make a move for defender Jarrard Branthwaite when the winter window opens up in a few weeks' time.

The outlet are claiming that Howe is a massive fan of the former PSV Eindhoven loanee and believes the centre-back can be the perfect successor for Fabian Schar in the heart of the defence.

It was reported during the summer that Manchester United were keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, with Everton slapping a price tag of £25m on his back, although Branthwaite has now become a regular starter under Sean Dyche so this fee may have risen since.

Jarrard Branthwaite's stats this season

Having joined the Toffees from Carlisle United in 2020 for £1m, Branthwaite has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Everton, with 12 coming this season alone.

Following an impressive performance and a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth back in October, journalist Elliot Bretland called the England U21s international an "unbelievable" talent as his stock at the highest level continues to rise.

In comparison with the rest of the centre-backs in the Premier League and Europe's top five leagues over the course of the last 365 days, Branthwaite impressively holds his own.

The defender is in the top 20% for tackles per 90, the top 8% for shots blocked per 90, the top 5% for passes blocked per 90 and the top 12% for ball recoveries per 90. Additionally, Branthwaite is also in the top 12% for goal-creating actions which proves he's also a threat from set-pieces and in the final third, not just a wonderful defender.

Branthwaite was Everton's Man of the Match during a 1-0 win away at West Ham at the end of the previous month. Premier League icon and pundit Alan Shearer described his display as "magnificent".

The Everton star is statistically better defensively than Schar this season and is winning 62.8% of his aerial duels while also making 1.7 interceptions per 90. In comparison, Newcastle's Swiss sergeant has won just 51.2% of his aerial duels this term and is making only 0.92 interceptions per 90.

Branthwaite has a higher ceiling than Schar and with the latter turning 32 in December, the Newcastle head coach would be wise to find a younger, long-term replacement.

The Everton defender fits the mould perfectly and could follow in the impressive footsteps of Gordon this winter. It's a transfer strategy that has already worked wonders with the young winger having registered six goal contributions this term. If Brathwaite could replicate performances like that, Howe and Co will have struck gold again.